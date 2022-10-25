Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors Against the Phoenix Suns Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.
Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) Thursday at Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Mavericks suffered a narrow 113-111...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
ESPN
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/27/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 27, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans transfer Dereon Seabron to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G...
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans win vs. Dallas, West Coast trip | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the exciting win against the Dallas Mavericks as the Pels pulled the upset shorthanded, and talk about some of the standout performances from players in the game. Radio play by play voice of the Pelicans Todd...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022
New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
iheart.com
NBA Knicks Win, Nets Lose; NHL Islanders Blank Rangers; TNF Balt/TB
In the NBA Wednesday, the Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 in Overtime. Jalen Brunson had 27 points for New York. The Nets were beaten by the Bucks 110-99. Kevin Durant had 33 points for Brooklyn. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points for Milwaukee. NBA Scores: Heat 119 Trail Blazers 98,...
Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
The Charlotte Hornets (2-1) and New York Knicks (2-1) meet Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hornets vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hornets won straight up as 10-point...
Comments / 0