Golden State Warriors Against the Phoenix Suns Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.
Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/27/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 27, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans transfer Dereon Seabron to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022

New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
NBA Knicks Win, Nets Lose; NHL Islanders Blank Rangers; TNF Balt/TB

In the NBA Wednesday, the Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 in Overtime. Jalen Brunson had 27 points for New York. The Nets were beaten by the Bucks 110-99. Kevin Durant had 33 points for Brooklyn. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points for Milwaukee. NBA Scores: Heat 119 Trail Blazers 98,...

