The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO