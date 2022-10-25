ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $61K sold in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — No one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone did win some money in Royal Palm Beach. One lucky person picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $67,000. The winner bought...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Uber Eats driver shooting raises safety concerns

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Police are still searching for one person after an Uber Eats driver was shot over the weekend during a delivery. The shooting happened on Village Drive off of Barwick Road. A neighbor tells CBS12 News she heard four distinct gunshots fired rapidly.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

