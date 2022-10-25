Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
South Florida firefighter, girlfriend hurt in I-95 tanker truck fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida firefighter is among those recovering from burns from the tanker truck crash on I-95 this week. According to WSVN, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Sue Hninyi, were about to go on a cruise for vacation. They were taking an Uber when the crash happened.
cw34.com
Child taken to hospital after report of drowning in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews rushed a child to the hospital, late Thursday morning, after responding to a report of a drowning. It happened in Lake Worth Beach, along N. J Terrace between 13th Avenue N. and 14th Avenue N. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said...
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
cw34.com
Police: Man in critical condition, attacked by 2 men with machete and baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is at St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition following an incident at a Publix on Wednesday night. Yellow and red tape surrounded the parking lot at a Publix off of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. According to an official with...
cw34.com
Fatal crash leaves woman lying dead in the road, deputies investigating
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday. Around 7:27 a.m. a call came in reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Fire Rescue responded....
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
cw34.com
FPL brings in worker suspended from a helicopter to remove poles
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light has reached what they feel is an important landmark. They've removed the last two wooden transmission poles in Palm Beach County. The last two poles were at Jonathan Dickinson State Park near Hobe Sound. They were in a remote...
cw34.com
Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
cw34.com
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
cw34.com
Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth $61K sold in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — No one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone did win some money in Royal Palm Beach. One lucky person picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $67,000. The winner bought...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
cw34.com
4 convictions, 7 acquittals for man behind crash that killed 4 people in a family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man responsible for the crash that killed four people in Delray Beach, more than four years ago, has now been convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide. Each is a second-degree felony. In April 2018, witnesses told police they saw 21-year-old Paul...
cw34.com
So close: Killer clown murder case from 1990 delayed yet again, just a week before trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people around South Florida have heard this news before, but it's not a joke. Quite the opposite. A murder trial more than 30 years in the making is about to start, and the killing was bizarre on its own. The person with...
cw34.com
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
cw34.com
Sheriff: OSHA investigates man's death after being killed by a shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he was killed in an industrial accident, where witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Fire Rescue responded...
cw34.com
Uber Eats driver shooting raises safety concerns
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Police are still searching for one person after an Uber Eats driver was shot over the weekend during a delivery. The shooting happened on Village Drive off of Barwick Road. A neighbor tells CBS12 News she heard four distinct gunshots fired rapidly.
Comments / 0