Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Kwjc_0ilxzz0100

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYwNU_0ilxzz0100
Richard Fix IV (Clearfield County Prison)

On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man the group has accused. He was detained while police spoke with the group and were given another white binder full of printouts of messages between Fix and the “teen,” including telling her he would “take it easy” on her when they had sex.

Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Clearfield Sheetz for sex

When interviewed, police allege that Fix admitted that everything in the binder was from their messages including that he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old but still wanted to meet up.

Fix was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Comments / 16

Jonathan Zimmerman
1d ago

might be a sicko.But the fact remains adults posing as a teeny bopper.This is entrapment

Reply(6)
9
 

