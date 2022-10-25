Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Inside Indiana Business
More cold storage added to Mount Comfort Logistics Park
Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group has started construction on a 298,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Mount Comfort Logistics Center in Hancock County. Ambrose is under contract to construct Building III for Progressive Logistics, which will use the facility for clients in the food industry. This project marks Progressive’s second building in...
WANE-TV
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
Inside Indiana Business
Quality Mill Supply acquired
Franklin-based Quality Mill Supply Co., a longtime industrial supplier, has been acquired by Martin Supply, an industrial supply company based in Alabama. QMS was started in 1944 and operates five locations throughout Indiana. Quality Mill sells a variety of materials for industrial use, including tools, raw materials and lubricants. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Three transit-oriented projects in line for city financing incentives
The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development is trying to incentivize denser residential development along transit routes by providing tax-increment financing deals to developers of three upcoming apartment projects. Pending City-County Council approval, TIF funding is in the works for the 1827 Lofts on Meridian Street, the Guilford development at the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana- where biotech first became medicine
October 28, 2022 marks the 40-year anniversary of when biotech became medicine. And it happened here in Indianapolis – not in San Francisco or Boston, as many may suspect. It was a validating technical achievement filled with enormous commercial relevance for an emerging sector of the global pharmaceutical industry. It pertains to Eli Lilly and Co.’s drug Humulin, a breakthrough advance for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its development and successful registration collectively represent the first step in demonstrating that safe, breakthrough medicines could be assembled in microorganisms, and subsequently in engineered human cells.
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash reports record Q3 sales
Lafayette-based Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is reporting third quarter net income of $36.3 million, compared to $11 million during the same period a year ago. The trailer and truck body maker says it generated record Q3 sales of $655 million, an increase of 35% over the same quarter in 2021. “This...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Statewide CDC leads in SBA loans
The Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corp. in Indianapolis once again led the state in lending U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loans. The organization says it provided a total of nearly $40 million in loans to 58 small businesses during the last fiscal year. SBA 504 loans are designed to help...
Gasoline use tax increasing for the first time in 3 months
While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana.
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
buildingindiana.com
Logistics Firm Acquires Trucking Company
Backhaul Direct, an industry-leading, locally-owned 3PL provider announces its acquisition of Indiana-based Bakers Express and DNK Express—giving them direct access to a fleet of 250+ pieces of equipment and enhancing their ability to effectively address all supply chain needs across North America and beyond. “By further investing in our...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
Inside Indiana Business
Radial looking to fill seasonal positions in Brownsburg
Pennsylvania-based Radial Inc. is looking to fill more than 500 seasonal positions at its e-commerce fulfillment center in Brownsburg. The company says it plans to offer opportunities convert the entry-level positions into full-time roles for those interested in long-term employment. Radial opened the 700,000-square-foot facility in 2019. However, the number...
WANE-TV
FWCS: New projects for 2023 total over $68 million
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board meeting, the 2023 construction budget was presented to the school board. It spans 33 individual projects that each have a construction cost of more than $150,000. The total for the entire year comes out...
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
Comments / 0