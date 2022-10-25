ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update

The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday

(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
