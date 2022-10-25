Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Ronald McDonald House gets approval to demolish historic church for new $30M headquarters
ST. LOUIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis was once again granted approval Monday to demolish a historic church in Forest Park Southeast to accommodate the organization’s new $30 million headquarters, this time over the objections of neighbors. The nonprofit organization previously received approval from the...
stljewishlight.org
Jewish farmer helped transform decrepit church into skatepark, arts studio in north St. Louis
Three years ago, the Jewish Light introduced you to Jewish pig farmer Dave Blum. He and his wife Autumn operate Such and Such Farm in DeSoto, Mo. Their somewhat nontraditional Jewish home sits adjacent to a wide variety of artisanal produce, bleating goats, some random chickens and many grunting pigs.
kfmo.com
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday
(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
More south St. Louis City businesses burglarized
Two more burglaries south of the Mizu Sushi Bar occurred at the same time.
MDC to stock rainbow trout to kick off St. Louis Urban Fishing Program
Winter trout chasers now have a greater opportunity to catch a rainbow-colored fish because of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Winter Trout Program.
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
10 Names for St. Louis' Soccer Stadium That Are Better Than 'CITYPARK'
The electrocuted stadium is already such a disaster that a company being sued for Medicaid fraud says "nah"
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in St. Louis, MO Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale passcode that we’ve been saturated with so many requests for is finally here:. For a short time you can acquire your very own tickets earlier than anyone else 😀. You won’t want to miss The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance in St. Louis...
KMOV
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
RFT Asks: 5 Questions for 'Hot Dog Picasso' Larry Lunceford
Larry Lunceford, owner of Grove Dawgs, has been serving up hot dogs since 2008
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Comments / 3