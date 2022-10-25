Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Ransomware attacks are down this year - but that's not really a great thing
Despite it never being easier to launch a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack, the number of such incidents has actually dropped year-on-year, a new report from cybersecurity company SonicWall has claimed. The company’s latest threat intelligence paper, covering Q3 2022, says that in the US alone, the number of...
TechRadar
5 things to look for in your next ransomware protection solution
Ransomware attacks can affect everyone from individuals to business owners and even large corporations and they show no sign of becoming any less prevalent. However, thanks to increasingly powerful security software solutions being available, life is becoming harder for the cybercriminal community. With a sizeable not to mention potent range of software options out there, it has never been easier, or more cost effective to beef up your ransomware protection.
salestechstar.com
BlackBerry Commissioned Research Reveals Four in Five Software Supply Chains Exposed to Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months
77% of businesses uncovered hidden participants in their software supply chain that they were not previously aware of. 72% call for greater government oversight of open-source software to increase cyber protection. BlackBerry Limited revealed new research at the 9th annual BlackBerry Security Summit, exposing the magnitude of software supply chain...
marktechpost.com
Top Data Warehousing Tools in 2022
A data warehouse is a data management system for data reporting, analysis, and storage. It is an enterprise data warehouse and is part of business intelligence. Data from one or more diverse sources is stored in data warehouses, which are central repositories. Data warehouses are analytical tools designed to assist reporting users across multiple departments in making decisions. Data warehouses collect historical business and organizational data so that it can be evaluated and insights can be drawn from it. This helps develop a uniform system of truth for the entire organization.
Cyber responders are outnumbered and under pressure as they defend our modern way of life
The cyber security industry is facing a massive talent shortage–but attacks are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated. If you had told me 20 years ago that today I’d be charged with making sure that grocery stores remain stocked, public transportation schedules are running, and gas pumps are full, I’d be very confused as to what line of work I ended up in.
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
TechCrunch
Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources
“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How to Protect Against the Costly Impacts of Ransomware
The impact of ransomware attacks on businesses is twofold. Not only do businesses have to grapple with the impact of actual attacks, but they also must continue to prepare for the possibility of additional attacks. While many equate ransomware with encrypted files and potential ransom payments, the consequences go even further in terms of the costs and requirements of an organization.
e-cryptonews.com
The Robbing of DeFi – Can DeFi Projects Secure Their Crypto?
Digital thieves had a big year in 2021 and they seem to be enjoying a greater year in 2022. This time around, they have focused their efforts on the robbing of DeFi the robbing of DeFi. In the first three months of this year, for instance, hackers stole $1.3 billion worth of crypto from platforms, exchanges, and private entities.
CoinTelegraph
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings
The Nasdaq was again weighed down by disappointing tech earnings, this time from Meta's quarterly miss.
lifetrixcorner.com
Amazon ERC Phone Number : How to Call Amazon ERC HR Department
You can directly contact Amazon HR (Human Resources) Department at (888) 892-7180 and ask any queries about your job by calling the Employment Resource Center (Amazon ERC). HR can be reached through email or the ERC Amazon number if you have completed your application and are still looking for more information. HR can assist you with the next steps.
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit working on software development kit
Telematics specialist Trackunit said it is working on the development of a Trackunit Software Development Kit to make it easy for OEMs, rental companies and contractors to adopt its telematics platform. David Swan, Senior Vice President of Products at Trackunit, speaking to International Rental News at Bauma, said he hoped...
The federal government conducted an investigation of Big Tech’s privacy practices. Where are the results?
Aldous Huxley described the human condition as “forever creating [social] organizations for their own convenience and forever finding themselves the victims of their “home-made monsters.” Although Huxley made this comment in 1950, it remains true today — and truer than ever online. Consider the power and...
e-cryptonews.com
A Fascinating Behind the Scenes Talk with Web3 Product Management Exec Bijan Shahrokhi
Web3 has descended upon the technology world and things are moving fast. With all of the new products and services coming to market so quickly- medium and larger projects are going to need help sorting out all of the products that they have in the pipeline. Product management in the web3 space is a reasonably new problem that needs to be solved.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Grabyourwallet!” – Alex Bowen, HSBC Hong Kong; Kurt Schmid, Netcetera and Alex Gatiragas, Giesecke + Devrient in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Could digital wallets put banks back at the centre of their customers’ universe? We hear from three experts who believe institutions big and small are finally beginning to grasp the opportunity they represent. CB Insights’ 2022 report Future Of The Wallet: How AI Advisors, Digital IDs, And Wearables Are...
ZDNet
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
New DataGrail Research, The Great Privacy Awakening, Underscores How Far People are Willing to Go to Protect Their Personal Information in Absence of Federal Regulations
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- DataGrail, the leading data privacy platform for building consumer trust and eliminating risky business, today unveiled the results of a powerful new study exploring consumer attitudes about data privacy. In the absence of federal regulations to protect consumer privacy rights, The Great Privacy Awakening report highlights how people are taking a myriad of actions to safeguard their privacy. The report reveals important implications for businesses and elected officials, as consumers demand greater protections and believe that privacy is a fundamental human right. When people feel like their data is in good hands, they are more willing to shop, share, and interact. Yet, when brand trust erodes, people walk away and take their business elsewhere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005429/en/ The Great Privacy Awakening report highlights how people are taking a myriad of actions to safeguard their privacy. The report reveals important implications for businesses and elected officials, as consumers demand greater protections and believe that privacy is a fundamental human right. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Spectro Cloud Announces Palette 3.0, Transforming How Operations Teams Deliver and Efficiently Manage New and Existing Kubernetes Clusters With Their Developers
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, the leader in modern Kubernetes (K8s) management software, today announced version 3.0 of its Palette platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005009/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
Comments / 0