mocoshow.com
County Recreation Celebrating Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy during the fall season. From fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins, events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County throughout October. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this year...
mocoshow.com
‘Be Seen on Halloween’ Safety Tips Will Be Emphasized This Weekend at Several Family-Friendly Halloween Events
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation (MCDOT) wants to ensure that trick or treaters have a safe and fun Halloween, particularly since it will be dark during many of the festivities. “This statistic should scare you—the National Safety Council tells us that children...
mocoshow.com
Mac & Cheese Cook-Off This Saturday in Rockville
True Respite and Saints Row breweries will be holding a “Very Spooky Mac & Cheese Cook-Off” this Saturday, October 29, from 12-5pm at True Respite Brewery (7301 Calhoun Pl #600) in Rockville. The brewery will also be hosting a Fall Maker’s Market that will feature food trucks, live music and a costume contest. Six Cool Moms will be holding a Halloween Dance Party after the market from 6-9p. Full details below courtesy of True Respite on Facebook:
mocoshow.com
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks: 10/29-10/31
Get the kids into their costumes and ride our Halloween Eye Spy Trains(opens in a new tab) at Cabin John Train and Wheaton Train and Carousel on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, from 11 am to 6 pm. Search for characters during your ride and keep track of them on your Eye Spy Train card. Buy online or onsite for the last train rides of the season.
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Food Bank to host their annual Pack to Give Back holiday meal packing event
The Maryland Food Bank (MFB) will be teaming up with Guinness Open Gate Brewery and others to host their annual Pack to Give Back holiday meal packing event. On Friday, Nov. 4th the MFB said volunteers will come together at the Guinness Brewery in Halethorpe to pack thousands of meal boxes from 10 a.m. until noon.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks announces Emancipation Day Celebration Events
WHEATON, Md. — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces events in celebration of Maryland’s Emancipation Day, including activities at our sister agency, M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County. Most events are free. Maryland Emancipation Day commemorates November...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
mocoshow.com
District Falafel to Open Next Week
District Falafel has announced it will open its first brick and mortar location on November 1. The restaurant will be taking over the spot that was most recently home to The Wok Chinese Kitchen and previously home to longtime favorite Fu Shing Cafe at 10315 Westlake Drive in the Westlake Crossing shopping center, located next to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
Eater
Inside Joy, the Delightfully Playful Eatery Chevy Chase Has Been Waiting For
The partners behind Seven Reasons, D.C.’s pricey Latin standout full of artfully plated dishes, just pushed play on a casual new offshoot up in Chevy Chase. Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo and co-owner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger call the Maryland edition Joy by Seven Reasons. The 150-seat restaurant sits in snazzy outdoor shopping center The Collection (5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, Md.).
mocoshow.com
Sabor Express Grill Food Truck Opens This Weekend
The Sabor Express Grill food truck opens this weekend at 9336 Georgia Avenue (Exxon parking lot) in Silver Spring. The truck is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11am-7pm. Menu items include tacos, pupusas, and carne asada, cheesesteaks, and a variety of different styles of fries. The grand opening takes place this Saturday, October 29 from 12-3 pm and the truck will be offering 10% on all meals.
mocoshow.com
SoberRide Offering Free Rides Home This Weekend
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) SoberRide program will run from 4pm Saturday October 29 until 4am on Sunday October 30. SoberRide offers free Lyft rides home up to $15. For more information visit https://wrap.org/soberride/ “This Halloween, do not drink and drive. Have a designated driver, call a ride share or #ChooseSoberRide.”
Jurassic corn maze contains dinosaurs, hidden surprises in Gambrills, Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board if Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
mocoshow.com
Community Meeting About Ethan Allen Ave and Elm Avenue to Take Place November 15 in Takoma Park
Per the City of Takoma Park: The intersection of MD 410 (Ethan Allen Avenue) and Elm Avenue continues to present safety concerns for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles. Councilmember Cindy Dyballa and Public Works Director Daryl Braithwaite are convening a virtual community meeting to:. summarize the interactions the City has had...
hyattsvillewire.com
Owners of Green Owl Design Open New Lifestyle Store in Hyattsville
This past weekend, the owners of Green Owl Design soft-launched their new lifestyle store, Nest Proper, which is right next door to their current location. Located at 5303 Baltimore Ave., Suite 102, Nest Proper features home decor items, candles, jewelry, bath and body essentials, stationery, wearables and a small inventory of furniture from both local and international sources.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall
We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
