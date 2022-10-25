BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.

GAMBRILLS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO