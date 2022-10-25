ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mocoshow.com

Mac & Cheese Cook-Off This Saturday in Rockville

True Respite and Saints Row breweries will be holding a “Very Spooky Mac & Cheese Cook-Off” this Saturday, October 29, from 12-5pm at True Respite Brewery (7301 Calhoun Pl #600) in Rockville. The brewery will also be hosting a Fall Maker’s Market that will feature food trucks, live music and a costume contest. Six Cool Moms will be holding a Halloween Dance Party after the market from 6-9p. Full details below courtesy of True Respite on Facebook:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Things to Do in Montgomery Parks: 10/29-10/31

Get the kids into their costumes and ride our Halloween Eye Spy Trains(opens in a new tab) at Cabin John Train and Wheaton Train and Carousel on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, from 11 am to 6 pm. Search for characters during your ride and keep track of them on your Eye Spy Train card. Buy online or onsite for the last train rides of the season.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location

A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks announces Emancipation Day Celebration Events

WHEATON, Md. — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces events in celebration of Maryland’s Emancipation Day, including activities at our sister agency, M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County. Most events are free. Maryland Emancipation Day commemorates November...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

District Falafel to Open Next Week

District Falafel has announced it will open its first brick and mortar location on November 1. The restaurant will be taking over the spot that was most recently home to The Wok Chinese Kitchen and previously home to longtime favorite Fu Shing Cafe at 10315 Westlake Drive in the Westlake Crossing shopping center, located next to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
Eater

Inside Joy, the Delightfully Playful Eatery Chevy Chase Has Been Waiting For

The partners behind Seven Reasons, D.C.’s pricey Latin standout full of artfully plated dishes, just pushed play on a casual new offshoot up in Chevy Chase. Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo and co-owner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger call the Maryland edition Joy by Seven Reasons. The 150-seat restaurant sits in snazzy outdoor shopping center The Collection (5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, Md.).
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Sabor Express Grill Food Truck Opens This Weekend

The Sabor Express Grill food truck opens this weekend at 9336 Georgia Avenue (Exxon parking lot) in Silver Spring. The truck is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11am-7pm. Menu items include tacos, pupusas, and carne asada, cheesesteaks, and a variety of different styles of fries. The grand opening takes place this Saturday, October 29 from 12-3 pm and the truck will be offering 10% on all meals.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

SoberRide Offering Free Rides Home This Weekend

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) SoberRide program will run from 4pm Saturday October 29 until 4am on Sunday October 30. SoberRide offers free Lyft rides home up to $15. For more information visit https://wrap.org/soberride/ “This Halloween, do not drink and drive. Have a designated driver, call a ride share or #ChooseSoberRide.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Jurassic corn maze contains dinosaurs, hidden surprises in Gambrills, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.
GAMBRILLS, MD
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board if Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Owners of Green Owl Design Open New Lifestyle Store in Hyattsville

This past weekend, the owners of Green Owl Design soft-launched their new lifestyle store, Nest Proper, which is right next door to their current location. Located at 5303 Baltimore Ave., Suite 102, Nest Proper features home decor items, candles, jewelry, bath and body essentials, stationery, wearables and a small inventory of furniture from both local and international sources.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall

We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
WHEATON, MD

