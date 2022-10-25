ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Heavy rain moves out of north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Tuesday started off dry, but it won’t stay like that all day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says strong to severe storms are possible in north Georgia.

While the main severe season is the spring, Georgia does often get some severe weather this time of year during the transition from fall to winter.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when you can expect storms in your area, LIVE NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for your Tuesday.

  • Storms are possible in afternoon and evening hours.
  • There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
  • Damaging wind gusts is the main threat.
  • A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
  • There is a tornado watch in effect for parts of Tennessee and Alabama.

Atlanta, GA
