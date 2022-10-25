Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
KOMO News
Seahawks update: Three things Pete Carroll said to kick off the new week
Just about 24 hours after the Seahawks captured first place in the NFC West by way of winning their second straight game, Pete Carroll hopped on a Zoom call for his weekly update. Certainly, it's a great opportunity any day to hear what Coach Pete thinks about the game after being able to watch the film of it, but this week took on extra importance.
Tri-City Herald
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Dynamic Duo Heating Up
The Cincinnati Bengals continue their upward trajectory and have now gotten over .500 for the first time this season while stringing together back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The biggest takeaway from that stretch is how well Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have played—and that could spell big trouble for the rest of the AFC and the NFL over the coming weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Week 7 Moment That Hopefully Sets the Tone for Rest of Season
The Giants defied the odds and found another way to pull a victory out in a close game. That has become the modus operandi for head coach Brian Daboll and his bunch:. Bend, but don’t break on defense. Take what the defense gives you on offense. Don’t make the...
Tri-City Herald
How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force
In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success. Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions
The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions. Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."
Tri-City Herald
FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline
We’re getting closer to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline and we’ve already seen a bunch of moves being made, including the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, James Robinson to the Jets and Robert Quinn to the Eagles. As for what other moves could be made, FanNation is here to answer that question as best it can.
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds Return to Lions Practice Thursday
The Detroit Lions are seeking to get back on track offensively, following two subpar performances against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. After missing the first practice of the week in preparation for the Miami Dolphins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, guard Jonah Jackson and wideout Josh Reynolds all returned back to the practice field on Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
