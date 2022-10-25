ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
The Spun

Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change

On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival

SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change

The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seahawks update: Three things Pete Carroll said to kick off the new week

Just about 24 hours after the Seahawks captured first place in the NFC West by way of winning their second straight game, Pete Carroll hopped on a Zoom call for his weekly update. Certainly, it's a great opportunity any day to hear what Coach Pete thinks about the game after being able to watch the film of it, but this week took on extra importance.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Dynamic Duo Heating Up

The Cincinnati Bengals continue their upward trajectory and have now gotten over .500 for the first time this season while stringing together back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The biggest takeaway from that stretch is how well Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have played—and that could spell big trouble for the rest of the AFC and the NFL over the coming weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force

In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success. Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions

The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions. Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline

We’re getting closer to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline and we’ve already seen a bunch of moves being made, including the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, James Robinson to the Jets and Robert Quinn to the Eagles. As for what other moves could be made, FanNation is here to answer that question as best it can.
Tri-City Herald

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More

Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds Return to Lions Practice Thursday

The Detroit Lions are seeking to get back on track offensively, following two subpar performances against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. After missing the first practice of the week in preparation for the Miami Dolphins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, guard Jonah Jackson and wideout Josh Reynolds all returned back to the practice field on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI

