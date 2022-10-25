Early voting hours in Athens could be expanded as the midterm election draws closer. The Clarke County Board of Elections is encouraging members of the public to comment on a possible expansion of early voting times at a special called meeting this afternoon. Some members of the Board have expressed concerns that ending early voting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, as currently scheduled, makes it difficult for many workers, especially those in the service industry and at UGA, to vote early because the hours could conflict with their work schedules.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO