Athens, GA

wuga.org

Clarke Board of Elections to consider expanding early voting hours

Early voting hours in Athens could be expanded as the midterm election draws closer. The Clarke County Board of Elections is encouraging members of the public to comment on a possible expansion of early voting times at a special called meeting this afternoon. Some members of the Board have expressed concerns that ending early voting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, as currently scheduled, makes it difficult for many workers, especially those in the service industry and at UGA, to vote early because the hours could conflict with their work schedules.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

DA's Office Holds "Seats of Justice" Contest for Clarke and Oconee Students

Students in Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties are competing in the first contest held by the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The "Seats of Justice" event has young people turning old oak chairs from the courthouse in art. District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez says the students received oak chairs and $25 to create their visions. Twelve submissions were entered with more than 130 students taking part.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Week Two of early voting begins in Athens

Today marks the start of the second week of early voting in Athens and around the state. The advance voting in Athens takes place at the elections office next to City Hall on Washington Street. We are today 15 days away from the November 8 election day. From the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
hallcounty.org

Hall County’s mythical 'Goat Rock' will become real in unveiling on Election Day

Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for this year’s Election Day. Sammy Smith, with the Gainesville Board of Education, noticed several large rocks to choose from during the construction of the new Gainesville Middle School West and reached out to the Hall County Board of Commissioners about making one of them the honorary Goat Rock.
WGAU

East Athens Development Corporation gets gift from Spectrum

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and state Representative Spencer Frye will be on hand for the presentation of a $5 thousand donation to the East Athens Development Corporation: the 4 o’clock festivities at the Miriam Moore Community Center will highlight the contribution from Spectrum, which will help with an initiative aimed at enhancing digital and social media among Clark County school students.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke Schools to get $300K for propane buses

The Clarke County School District will receive $300,000 has part of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program aimed at accelerating the nation's transition to lower emission vehicles that produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. Georgia school systems will receive a total of $51.1 million dollars in grants...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Unemployment rate steadily drops in Athens

Athens saw a consistent drop in unemployment rates, with the number of unemployment claims down to 2.3 percent in September. The number of employed residents in Athens increased by 1,364 over the month, bringing the total to 101,216. Additionally, Athens ended September with an all-time high of 103,300 jobs, with 2,933 active job postings in Athens on the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com. The number of jobs increased by 5,100 compared to last September.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/25: Social Security warning; YES for SPLOST

LAWRENCEVILLE IS SEEKING designs from artists for a 1,867 foot mural, which will be painted on this long wall adjacent to the U.S. Post office on Buford Drive. For more details, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Be warned: Republican-led Congress might attack Social Security. EEB PERSPECTIVE: Bottom item on...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
Monroe Local News

Loganville man Indicted for human trafficking

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Sean Curry, 33, of Loganville in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County. This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

East Athens Development Corporation Launches "Project Inspire"

State and local leaders will gather in Athens as the “East Athens Development Corporation launches "Project Inspire." The new initiative is designed to use media, including digital and social media platforms, to encourage improved academic achievement among Clarke County students. District 118 Representative Spencer Frye is attending that launch.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Jeannette Rankin Foundation to Hold Annual STAR Party in Athens

Athens-based national nonprofit, the Jeannette Rankin Foundation is holding its annual Star Party Thursday, November 3rd. The event will honor Dr. Johnnetta Cole, an anthropologist, author, former president of two historically Black colleges for women. The event raises funds to support the nonprofits mission of providing education grants to women,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend

Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays

The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
ATHENS, GA

