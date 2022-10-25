Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Clarke Board of Elections to consider expanding early voting hours
Early voting hours in Athens could be expanded as the midterm election draws closer. The Clarke County Board of Elections is encouraging members of the public to comment on a possible expansion of early voting times at a special called meeting this afternoon. Some members of the Board have expressed concerns that ending early voting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, as currently scheduled, makes it difficult for many workers, especially those in the service industry and at UGA, to vote early because the hours could conflict with their work schedules.
Elections Board considers extending hours of early voting in Athens
A special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is set for 4:30 this afternoon: the Board will consider expanding the hours for early voting in Athens, which continues through November 4. We are today 13 days away from the November 8 election day. Georgia has crossed the...
wuga.org
DA's Office Holds "Seats of Justice" Contest for Clarke and Oconee Students
Students in Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties are competing in the first contest held by the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The "Seats of Justice" event has young people turning old oak chairs from the courthouse in art. District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez says the students received oak chairs and $25 to create their visions. Twelve submissions were entered with more than 130 students taking part.
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
Week Two of early voting begins in Athens
Today marks the start of the second week of early voting in Athens and around the state. The advance voting in Athens takes place at the elections office next to City Hall on Washington Street. We are today 15 days away from the November 8 election day. From the Athens-Clarke...
hallcounty.org
Hall County’s mythical 'Goat Rock' will become real in unveiling on Election Day
Hall County is unveiling a real Goat Rock just in time for this year’s Election Day. Sammy Smith, with the Gainesville Board of Education, noticed several large rocks to choose from during the construction of the new Gainesville Middle School West and reached out to the Hall County Board of Commissioners about making one of them the honorary Goat Rock.
East Athens Development Corporation gets gift from Spectrum
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and state Representative Spencer Frye will be on hand for the presentation of a $5 thousand donation to the East Athens Development Corporation: the 4 o’clock festivities at the Miriam Moore Community Center will highlight the contribution from Spectrum, which will help with an initiative aimed at enhancing digital and social media among Clark County school students.
wuga.org
Clarke Schools to get $300K for propane buses
The Clarke County School District will receive $300,000 has part of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program aimed at accelerating the nation's transition to lower emission vehicles that produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. Georgia school systems will receive a total of $51.1 million dollars in grants...
Gwinnett County is collecting feedback on next year's school calendar | Here are the options
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is calling on the community to help shape the calendar for the next school year. The district has offered four calendar options with differing school year start dates, digital learning days, fall breaks, winter breaks, spring breaks and teacher planning days.
wuga.org
Unemployment rate steadily drops in Athens
Athens saw a consistent drop in unemployment rates, with the number of unemployment claims down to 2.3 percent in September. The number of employed residents in Athens increased by 1,364 over the month, bringing the total to 101,216. Additionally, Athens ended September with an all-time high of 103,300 jobs, with 2,933 active job postings in Athens on the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com. The number of jobs increased by 5,100 compared to last September.
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/25: Social Security warning; YES for SPLOST
LAWRENCEVILLE IS SEEKING designs from artists for a 1,867 foot mural, which will be painted on this long wall adjacent to the U.S. Post office on Buford Drive. For more details, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Be warned: Republican-led Congress might attack Social Security. EEB PERSPECTIVE: Bottom item on...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
Monroe Local News
Loganville man Indicted for human trafficking
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictment of Sean Curry, 33, of Loganville in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County. This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution...
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
wuga.org
East Athens Development Corporation Launches "Project Inspire"
State and local leaders will gather in Athens as the “East Athens Development Corporation launches "Project Inspire." The new initiative is designed to use media, including digital and social media platforms, to encourage improved academic achievement among Clarke County students. District 118 Representative Spencer Frye is attending that launch.
wuga.org
Jeannette Rankin Foundation to Hold Annual STAR Party in Athens
Athens-based national nonprofit, the Jeannette Rankin Foundation is holding its annual Star Party Thursday, November 3rd. The event will honor Dr. Johnnetta Cole, an anthropologist, author, former president of two historically Black colleges for women. The event raises funds to support the nonprofits mission of providing education grants to women,...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
Residents, parents offer different perspectives on The William delays
The William, a luxury student apartment complex undergoing construction in Athens, has delayed move-in for the fourth time. The complex emailed residents on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that the scheduled move-in of Saturday, Oct. 15 had been pushed back once again to Oct. 29. Residents were given the familiar choice of either accepting or denying the new conditions.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 13 - Oct. 21
♦ Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, 11406 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Oct. 13; Routine; 91/A.
