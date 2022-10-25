Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nashville Predators score vs. St. Louis Blues: Live NHL game updates
The Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena (7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu), looking to break a five-game losing streak. Nashville has not played since the 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 22. They still remain without a victory since the season-opening trip to Prague and have allowed 21 goals in the five-game skid.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs
The San Jose Sharks face the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Logan Couture is two goals away from 300 NHL goals. James Reimer earned his first...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Predators prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
An intense battle out on the ice is set to take place as the St. Louis Blues head to the “Music City” to take on the winless Nashville Predators. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Predators prediction and pick will be revealed. After storming out...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
NBC Sports
Bruins, Flyers, Canucks rank among biggest surprises, disappointments so far
We're only two weeks into the 2022-23 NHL season and there are already fanbases across the league panicking over their favorite team's poor start. Early season struggles typically are a bad sign, too. Not many teams that are outside of a playoff spot by U.S. Thanksgiving end up getting into the tournament come April. We're still a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, but for some teams the time to show improvement is right now. Playing catch up late in the season is quite challenging.
NHL
Coyotes, Arizona State University to help each other at Mullett Arena
The Arizona State sophomore and son of former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored the first goal in the Sun Devils' brand new 5,000-seat state-of-the-art on-campus facility, a putback of his own rebound in a 2-0 win against Colgate on Oct. 14. Perhaps as soon as next season, Doan will...
NBC Sports
Jake Oettinger should be the blueprint for Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman
Jake Oettinger returns to Boston on Tuesday night, where he'll try to lead the Dallas Stars to victory against the first-place Bruins in a matchup between two of the NHL's hottest teams to begin the 2022-23 season. The former Boston University star presents a tough test for the Bruins. Oettinger...
NBA games today: Heat vs Warriors headlines tonight’s slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
