Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details
Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
‘SNL’: Amy Schumer to Host With Steve Lacy Debuting as Musical Guest
The Nov. 5 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be hosted by Amy Schumer with Steve Lacy serving as musical guest. This is Schumer’s third time hosting the NBC late-night comedy sketch show, having previously held the gig in 2015 alongside the Weeknd and in 2018 with Kacey Musgraves. Her own sketch show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” was just revived for its fifth season on Paramount+ after six years on hiatus from its spot on Comedy Central. Episodes are currently dropping weekly on Thursdays. Schumer is also the creator and star of the 2022 Hulu series “Life & Beth,” and in 2020,...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
SNL alum Chris Redd attacked outside NYC comedy show
Chris Redd was punched in the face prior to a Wednesday night (26 October) performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.Redd, 37, was arriving by car to the venue at 9:40pm when a man, allegedly dressed as security personnel, charged and attacked him.The suspect fled the scene, and the Saturday Night Live alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to initial police reports to TMZ.The incident, which took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, occurred amidst growing concerns about the physical safety of comedians – a conversation that intensified in March 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris...
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
The Masked Singer: A Vampire Diaries Star and Talk Show Icon Get Unmasked
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. A pair of Masked Singer contestants weren't able to find their own rainbow connections. The Oct. 26 episode of the celebrity singing competition—which included appearances from Muppets icons Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear—featured performances from Robogirl, The Beetle and The Lambs.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Collider
'SNL': Amy Schumer to Host Following Jack Harlow
After a short, one-week hiatus, the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is coming back this week. NBC announced today that we can take comfort in the fact that the next three weeks are covered, as we’ll have normal, back-to-back episodes. As usual, the late-night variety show will bring a different host each week to participate in a series of skits, and the latest addition to this year’s batch of hosts is Amy Schumer.
Ratings: Fox and NBC Tie for First in Key Demo on Monday
Fox and NBC went head-to-head in Monday night ratings this week, as the networks’ top-rated shows “9-1-1” and “The Voice” battled each other for the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both led the night with a 0.51 ratings score, CBS won in total average viewership, as it has done for the past four consecutive Mondays.
13 Of The Most Shocking Things We’ve Learned From Matthew Perry’s Memoir And Book Tour So Far
Well, that's very random.
Wednesday live TV ratings: Kung Fu and Big Sky up (October 26)
With One Chicago on a break, other shows had a chance to fare well in the live TV ratings. How did they do? Here’s a look at all our favorites. The three One Chicago shows tend to take the top spots in the live TV ratings on a Wednesday night. Well, the three shows were on a break on Wednesday, Oct. 26. That meant other shows stood a better chance as fans could tune in live instead of via streaming the next day.
‘The Masked Singer’ Exclusive Preview: Nicole Scherzinger Is Convinced Robo Girl Is America Ferrera
After Robo Girl’s latest performance, one clue has Nicole Scherzinger thinking she has the correct guess when it comes to Robo Girl’s identity. “I’m stuck on the Lindsay Lohan clue, okay? I think that this could be America Ferrera. Becuase Lindsay Lohan has been in Ugly Betty,” Nicole says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 26 episode of The Masked Singer.
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?
The popular 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. See where the show's biggest stars, like Denzel Washington, are today.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0