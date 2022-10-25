Read full article on original website
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.
Stream Mr Twin Sister’s New Upright And Even EP
On last year’s Al Mundo Azul, the New York band Mr Twin Sister offered up another collection of satisfying, mutated dance tracks. Today, they’ve released a new EP called Upright And Even that collects some tracks that were recorded around the same time as their last album, and are even dancier. “With that record we were very absorbed with the idea of making something that sounded like a hot afternoon in a crowded place,” the band wrote in a statement, continuing:
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Watch Alvvays Cover “La Grange” In Costume As ZZ Top
Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.
Fousheé – “Supernova”
New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch The Damned’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 30 Years
Back in the fall of 2020, the Damned announced a reunion tour with their original lineup for the first time in over thirty years. That tour was delayed due to the pandemic, but over the weekend that initial lineup — made up of Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — were finally able to play together live once again. The setlist was drawn from the two albums that crew recorded together, 1977’s Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Watch some video below.
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.
Frank Ocean Launches Homer Radio: “What Plays Around Our Office After Hours”
Frank Ocean has launched a new radio show called Homer Radio. It’ll air on Apple Music Thursdays at 10PM ET. (Related: What does this mean for Blonded Radio?) In an email announcement, Frank Ocean describes Homer Radio as “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Taylor Swift’s Midnights Becomes Her 11th #1, Most Sales For An Album In Seven Years
Taylor Swift’s Midnights had the highest sales week for an album in almost 7 years, landing in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 1.578 million equivalent album units. As Billboard notes, it’s the largest week for an album since 2015, when Adele beat the one-week US album sales record in 2015 by moving 3.482 million units. It’s also the biggest sales week for an album since Swift’s Reputation, which had 1.216 million units in 2017.
Watch Jin From BTS Join Coldplay On First Performance Of Their New Song “The Astronaut”
Last night, Coldplay performed in Argentina at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, where they were joined by Jin from BTS. Together, the group debuted a live performance of “The Astronaut,” Jin’s new solo single, which was co-written by Coldplay. Friday’s sold-out show came shortly after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services. Meanwhile, the show was broadcast live in more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.
Dreams And Nightmares
One of the most indelible videos that entered my Twitter timeline in 2021 was of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill bunny hopping on a tennis court. Meek, whose debut album Dreams And Nightmares turns 10 this Sunday, was dancing because he lost a bet to his billionaire friend Michael Rubin. This was far from the image of Meek that hip-hop culture had when he first came to the game.
Iggy Pop – “Frenzy”
Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”
IDK – “Monsieur Dior”
IDK is currently on tour with Pusha T promoting this year’s collaborative album with Kaytranada, Simple. Over the summer, the Maryland rapper shared a dual release: “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).” Today, IDK is back with another new one: “Monsieur Dior,” which also has a music video featuring IDK headed to homecoming at Howard University and Dior’s Paris show. The clip also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM.
Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Dead At 63
Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro died in his Los Angeles home yesterday. The news was confirmed by Dead Kennedys’ official Instagram account, which said in a statement that Peligro had died “from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.” He was 63. The full statement...
