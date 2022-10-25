ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Columbus at peak fall color yet? This state forecaster has the answer

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Calling all leaf peepers: Now is the best time to get outside and enjoy the vibrant colors of fall.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, many of the deciduous trees in Columbus and elsewhere in Ohio are currently at peak color, meaning as much as 85 percent of possible color is showing.

"Peak fall color came earlier than we initially predicted due to ideal fall conditions," ODNR Fall Color Forecaster David Parrott said last week as part of the department's weekly foliage update.

Those conditions include dry, sunny days and cool, crisp nights, something we have had plenty of in Columbus.

Sunny conditions will take a back seat Wednesday for some much-needed rain but return Thursday and last through Saturday, at least according to the National Weather Service's forecast from Tuesday morning.

To bask in fall foliage, head to your nearest Metro Park, such as Battelle Darby Creek or Highbanks.

Ohio also has an abundance of state parks and forests, many of which are within an hours' drive from Columbus.

Parrott previously suggested Maumee State Forest and Mohican State Park in the north; Sycamore, Alum Creek and Great Seal state parks in the middle of the state; and Shawnee and Zaleski state forests in the south.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

