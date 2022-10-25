Read full article on original website
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”
We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:
Stereogum
Feeble Little Horse – “Dog Song 2”
Feeble Little Horse are the latest signees to Saddle Creek. Today, the label is reissuing their debut album Hayday, which originally came out around this time last year via Julia’s War Recordings, the Philadelphia label founded by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Doug Dulgarian. The Pittsburgh...
Stereogum
Amber Arcades – “Just Like Me”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf and her Amber Arcades project; European Heartbreak, the last Amber Arcades project, came out back in 2018. Early next year, Amber Arcades will return with the new LP Barefoot On Diamond Road. Annelotte de Graaf recorded the new LP with producer Ben Greenberg, a past collaborator, and she’s just shared first single “Just Like Me.” It’s a woozy, shimmering psychedelic pop song that layers de Graaf’s vocals all over each other.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
Kerrang
Avril Lavigne drops off When We Were Young line-up, new bands added
Following an eventful first weekend for When We Were Young 2022, the remaining festival date this coming Saturday has changed slightly. Avril Lavigne will no longer be performing on October 29 due to “unforeseen circumstances”, but Death Cab For Cutie and Underøath have both been added to the line-up (the former will play the Black stage from 7:35pm to 8:15; the latter will be on the Pink stage at 12:50pm to 1:20pm).
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display
This isn't the first time that Drizzy has pulled out of nomination consideration. The cause of death is still unknown; he was 41. The Houston Hottie shared a tweet on her social media that she will be taking a break. Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to...
TMZ.com
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
ohmymag.co.uk
Want your partner to love you more? Crack their love language!
What makes one person feel loved does not necessarily work with another person. This is because their love language might be different!. The 5 love languages is a concept invented by Dr Gary Chapman and consists of quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gift-giving, and acts of service. So...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
The Late Leslie Jordan Sang A Song About Heaven The Day Before He Died
Actor Leslie Jordan sang about going to Heaven a day before he passed away. He died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning after experiencing a medical emergency while driving. His car hit a wall and he passed away. Just the day before, he shared a video...
Adele Floats Through a Forest, Flirts with 'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson in 'I Drink Wine' Video
The singer dropped a lush new music video for her song "I Drink Wine" on Thursday in what was her first new video since January. The dreamy clip finds the 15-time Grammy winner, 34, drifting through a river while — you guessed it! — drinking a glass of wine.
Shock As Husband Prioritizes Female Friend Over Wife on Their Anniversary
The viral Reddit post has received more than 18,000 upvotes, and one user wrote: "You just described an emotional affair."
