Kit Parsons as Frank

Longtime 'Bold and the Beautiful' Star Joins 'General Hospital' in Huge Casting Shift
In huge soap opera cast news, a longtime The Bold and the Beautiful star has now joined General Hospital. According to Soap Opera Digest, Alley Mills, who has been with The Bold and the Beautiful for 15 years, has left the show for General Hospital. At this time, little is known about Mills' role on GH, as the producers are keeping a tight lip on any specifics.
‘Creative Genius:’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
Betty Lynn: Why Playing Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Meant Everything to the Late Actress
Actress Betty Lynn, who played Barney Fife’s girlfriend Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show, enjoyed meeting fans at the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, North Carolina, where she retired. “I think God’s blessed me,” she said of moving to the place where Andy was born. “He brought me to a sweet town.”
Personal Crisis on ‘9-1-1,’ Shock Waves on ‘Leap,’ an MIA on ‘NCIS,’ Michael Bublé Croons on ‘Dancing,’
Newly minted doctor/paramedic Hen faces a personal emergency on 9-1-1 when her wife’s lab explodes while their son is visiting. Another world is rocked when Quantum Leap jumps into the aftermath of San Francisco’s 1989 earthquake. Life-of-the-lab-party Kasie goes missing on NCIS. Crooner Michael Bublé provides the tunes on Dancing with the Stars.
Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast
Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy series “Animal Control.” Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell. Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own,...
Movie Maniacs Masks
Regardless if you want to dress up like Michael Myers, Chucky or Jason Voorhees, this Halloween, the Spirit Halloween store located at the Market on State at 1002 E. State Street, has all the masks and props you’ll need to go as any one of these movie maniacs.
‘Barry’ Star Joanna Sotomura & More Join Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Sunny’
Apple TV+‘s upcoming dark comedy Sunny, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones, has rounded out its cast with five more additions, including Barry star Joanna Sotomura. According to Deadline, Sotomura will be joined by Judy Ongg (Doctor-X), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), YOU (Nobody Knows), and singer-songwriter annie the...
World Screen Premiere for Doc Martin Season 10
The World Screen Premiere for season ten of Doc Martin, sold by All3Media International, is now available. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the internationally beloved grumpy medic Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a curt bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in this final season of the hugely successful Buffalo Pictures drama Doc Martin.
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation
Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
‘Dungeon Crawler Carl’ Author Matt Dinniman Inks With WME
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Dinniman, the author of bestseller Dungeon Crawler Carl, has signed with WME in a competitive situation. Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl holds the No. 1 spot in the top 100 paid audiobooks for TV on Amazon. The series has sold over 400,000 copies across print, audio and eBook. WME will work to develop it into an adaptation for the screen. Dungeon Crawler Carl involves a man and his ex-girlfriend’s cat with a sadistic game show unlike anything in the universe: a dungeon crawl where survival depends on killing your prey in the most entertaining way possible. In a flash, every human-erected...
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Marries Musician
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy actress said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The 35-year-old shared her special day exclusively with PEOPLE Magazine. "Christian and I have felt like we've been married for years but nothing compares to the real thing," the new bride said. "We're just so elated to have our most beloved friends and family in one place, ringing in this new reality for us. It's a dream come true."
