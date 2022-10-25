ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not entirely done

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Is their flame still burning? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still communicating despite their breakup in August. “Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” a source informed ET . “It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them, and they’ve remained in contact.”

Kim recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, and among the gifts she received was a bouquet of roses she placed next to a Jasmin-scented Diptyque candle. Fans began speculating that the detail might reference the “Jasmine and Aladdin” Saturday Night Live sketch.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“The distance has been hard, and things were starting to fizzle out,” a source said before the pair called it quits . “Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well, and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well.”

Khloé Kardashian shares incredible throwbacks for Kim’s 42nd birthday

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian spotted having 3-hour dinner in Beverly Hills

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Halloween with their kids: See pics

The former couple started dating back in November after sharing a kiss on SNL . By March the comedian already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer.”

Davidson, who was reportedly ready for marriage, even met Kim and Kanye West ’s kids, hanging out solo with Saint at Walmart . The comedian and actor even got what seems to be their initials “KNSCP” on his neck: Kim, North , Saint, Chicago , Psalm .

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for Halloween costumes

Halloween is approaching, and newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for costumes. The pair were captured alongside JLo’s daughter shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star, a classic American Western Boots store. The owner closed the shop for them, so the family had a quiet experience....
