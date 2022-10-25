Read full article on original website
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior DayThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fires Highest Score of the Season Against TCU & Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State rifle team fired a team score of 4708, the second-highest score in the history of the program, on Saturday against TCU (4737) and Nebraska (4699). In smallbore, the team fired a score of 2341 and were led by a career-best and program-record score...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seniors Lead the Way to a 4-0 Shutout of Ball State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fittingly, Ohio State’s seniors led the way to a Senior Day win on Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 4-0 shutout of Ball State, upping their record to 11-7. The Cardinals are 7-11 on the season. The Short...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Badgers Edge No. 13 Ohio State 3-2, Buckeyes Earn No. 3 Seed in BTT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-2-5, 4-2-2) concluded the 2022 Big Ten regular season with a 3-2 loss at Wisconsin (6-6-3, 3-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. Ohio State finished the Big Ten regular season race in third place. Ohio State will be the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Record Top Finishes at Ohio State Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program hosted the OSU Open Saturday in French Field House. In all, 23 Buckeyes recorded Top 8 finishes, with 17 reaching at least the semifinals. Montserrat Viveros (women’s epee), Dariia Myronius (women’s foil), Roscoe Swartz (men’s sabre) and Paul Veltrup (men’s epee) all won gold. For the women, Yeva Mazur (epee), Alina Lee (foil) and Julieta Toledo (sabre) were silver medalists, along with Diego Cervantes (foil) on the men’s side.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall on the Road at Nebraska in Big Ten Quarters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nebraska scored a pair of goals in each half and came away with a 4-0 victory over Ohio State on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes are now 10-5-3 on the season and will find out their NCAA Tournament placement via the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 7. Ohio State entered this week at No. 21 in the latest NCAA RPI.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Notre Dame College in Monday Exhibition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team hosts Notre Dame College on Monday evening for an exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes open the season against...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Wins at No. 11 Penn State in Five-Set Thriller
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-5, 11-1 B1G) beat No. 11 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) in a five-set thriller (19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14, 17-15) on Saturday night. The first set was close throughout, but Penn State scored the final five points to earn...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Fall to No. 1 Gophers, 4-2, for Series Split
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 1-ranked Minnesota, 4-2, Saturday in Value City Arena. The teams end the weekend with a split after a 6-4 Buckeye win Friday. Ohio State is now 7-2-1 on the year and 3-1-0 in the Big Ten, while the Gophers move to 5-3-0 and 1-1-0 in B1G play. The loss was the Buckeyes’ first at home this season (5-1). The teams were tied at one after the first period but two Minnesota goals in just over a minute late in the second gave the Gophers the lead and Ohio State was unable to rally. Each team scored once in the third – Minnesota on the power play and Ohio State shorthanded.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Victorious In Season-Opener At Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Virginia Tech to open the 2022-23 season. The No. 12 men defeated the No. 11 Hokies, 187.5-165.5. The No. 5 women dominated No. 24 Virginia Tech, downing the Hokies, 231.5-121.5. Men’s Meet Notes. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Down Top-Ranked Gophers, 6-4
The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period. Minnesota tied the game early in the second but Ohio State scored three of the next four goals and led 4-2 after the second. The Buckeyes pushed the advantage to 6-2 less than eight minutes into the third and Minnesota scored the game’s final two goals for the 6-4 final. Twelve Buckeyes had a point in the win, led by Travis Treloar with two goals and Joe Dunlap with a goal and an assist.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Lead Hokies After Day One of Dual Meet
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both lead Virginia Tech after the first day of a two-day dual meet. The men are ahead, 86-81, and the women have a commanding lead, 104.5-43.5. Men’s Meet Notes. The relay team of James Ward,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Engel Wins B1G Cross Country Championship to Pace Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Big Ten Champion! Addie Engel of the No. 22-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team pulled away in the final kilometer to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship, the first individual title in program history. Daniella Santos (fourth) and Andrea Kuhn (sixth) joined Engel in the Top 6, as the Buckeyes placed fourth as a team at the conference meet in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall 3-1 in Big Ten Finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 3-5 B1G) fell to No. 6 Michigan (11-5, 5-3 B1G) in Ann Arbor on Friday evening in the final conference game of the season. The Short Story. Michigan opened scoring midway through the first quarter with a goal off...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State Closes Out Regular Season in Madison Sunday
Madison, Wisconsin — McClimon Complex (1,611) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) conclude the 2022 Big Ten regular season at Wisconsin (5-6-3, 2-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with B1G+ carrying the live stream. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
BTT Opener Sunday at Nebraska on Tap for No. 25 Buckeyes
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Close Fall at Cal Poly Invitational
Course: The Preserve Golf Club — Carmel Valley, Calif. Tee Times: Shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. ET both days. Teams: Cal Poly, Long Beach State, Marquette, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, USC, USF (South Florida), USF (San Francisco) and Washington. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Set for Season Opener After Wrestle-Offs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State held its annual intrasquad wrestle-offs to help determine the 2022-23 lineup Thursday with the Team Scarlet earning a 20-19 win over the Team Gray at the Covelli Center. How it Happened. 125 | No. 11 Malik Heinselman (Gray) def. Andre Gonzales (Scarlet)...
