dexerto.com

Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror

The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
GamesRadar

Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
Collider

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes

Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster

Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
startattle.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Complex

Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In

After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
411mania.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
GQMagazine

The Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Puts Kang the Conqueror Front and Center

The conqueror is here. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening in just few weeks, it’s time for the mighty Marvel machine to start promotion for the next cog in its ever-churning engine. Phase 5 of the MCU officially begins, with the February 17 release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which, as a new trailer confirms, introduces Jonathan Majors’ deadly Kang the Conqueror, a classic Marvel villain first introduced in the comics nearly 60 years ago. Although, wait a second, haven’t we seen Kang already?
Rolling Stone

The Guardians of the Galaxy are Getting Star-Lord His Very Own Kevin Bacon for Christmas

It can get lonely out there in the far reaches of space, which is why the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to make sure Star-Lord has a very special Christmas. The new teaser for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special opens with Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) still grieving the (requisite spoiler alert for a movie that came out four years ago) death of Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With the Guardians realizing Christmas is fast approaching on Earth, they concoct a plan to make sure Star-Lord has a joyful holiday season and...
