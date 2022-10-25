Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror
The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster
Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
startattle.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says he was high while filming 1993 movie: Buzz
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says he was high while filming 1993 movie. Just a bunch of hocus smoke-us? Omri Katz says he was high while filming the 1993 Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” The actor was 16 years old when he shot the Disney classic alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch.
Call Kang: Marvel Releases ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Starring Supervillain Jonathan Majors
After several delays Marvel has finally released the first look at the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Jonathan Majors & Paul Rudd.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
thesource.com
[WATCH] Jonathan Majors Appears as Kang the Conqueror in New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Marvel Studios is getting ready to invite the world back to Wakanda with the new Black Panther, but they already have the next film loaded. Marvel Studios have released the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The new trailer brings Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, brings along Bill...
Harrison Ford Replacing Late William Hurt in Next 'Captain America' Sequel: Reports
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford. On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the Star Wars alum, 80, will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order, replacing the late William Hurt, who died in March at age 71. Hurt had...
Watch: The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
Everything you need to know about Marvel’s new ‘Ant-Man’ movie
Marvel released a trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on Monday. What happened in the MCU that’s important to know for the ‘Ant-Man’ film?
The Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Puts Kang the Conqueror Front and Center
The conqueror is here. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening in just few weeks, it’s time for the mighty Marvel machine to start promotion for the next cog in its ever-churning engine. Phase 5 of the MCU officially begins, with the February 17 release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which, as a new trailer confirms, introduces Jonathan Majors’ deadly Kang the Conqueror, a classic Marvel villain first introduced in the comics nearly 60 years ago. Although, wait a second, haven’t we seen Kang already?
The Guardians of the Galaxy are Getting Star-Lord His Very Own Kevin Bacon for Christmas
It can get lonely out there in the far reaches of space, which is why the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to make sure Star-Lord has a very special Christmas. The new teaser for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special opens with Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) still grieving the (requisite spoiler alert for a movie that came out four years ago) death of Gamora during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With the Guardians realizing Christmas is fast approaching on Earth, they concoct a plan to make sure Star-Lord has a joyful holiday season and...
