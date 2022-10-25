Read full article on original website
Kenneth Feather Sr.
5d ago
Roaches don't like the lights shined on them.... I say the more eyes on them the better.... Vote Red in November and Start Cleaning House
Joseph Broussard
4d ago
monitoring elections is not harassment its a civil right i have done it many of times in the 80s an thinking of doing it again, but you must register with the election commissionor
Dennis Martinez
5d ago
TRUMPS GOONS are doing armed voter suppression in ARIZONA. Better triple check the results. What I want to know is where are the cops? Where is the National Guard? This violation cannot be allowed anywhere.
Federal judge in Arizona rejects restraining order request, lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
In 5 key battlegrounds, most GOP state legislative nominees are election deniers, report finds
Nearly 6 in 10 Republican state legislature nominees in five key battleground states deny the results of the 2020 election, according to an analysis by a group tracking the races. Of those 450 Republican nominees — including incumbents running for re-election and nonincumbents — in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and...
NBC News
Democrats on defense in an unlikely new battleground
The governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin has tightened. First lady Jill Biden campaigned for Hochul on Sunday IN NY, days after the president traveled there, while Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis rallied for Congressman Zeldin on Saturday. Democrats are also under pressure to maintain governor’s spots in two traditionally blue states: Oregon and New Mexico. Democrats are eyeing Oklahoma as a possible gubernatorial pickup as that race becomes newly competitive.Oct. 30, 2022.
Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington
Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two days after he hit...
How 'mule watchers' evolved from a Truth Social meme into a ballot drop box patrol
MESA, Ariz. — A black Jeep crept along Coury Avenue on Wednesday night, rolling by one of the many ballot drop boxes collecting early votes for the midterm elections. The driver, a man who declined to give his name, said he had made a pass at the box as part of a volunteer effort to stop a certain type of voter fraud that has captivated the far right, even though there is no evidence of its actually happening. He said it was the second night in a row he had driven by the box, this time after he had just taken his two children, who remained in the back seat, out for a sushi dinner.
Obama barnstorms Midwest in play to salvage Democrats' 'Blue Wall'
MILWAUKEE — Barack Obama did the unthinkable in his 2008 presidential bid, turning out voters in droves to solidify a “Blue Wall,” with decisive wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Now 14 years later, Democrats are desperate to capture even a scintilla of Obama magic if they’re...
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
NBC News
Liz Cheney launches TV ad targeting Arizona election deniers
PHOENIX — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is hitting the TV airwaves in Arizona on Friday, putting up a $500,000 ad buy targeting Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and Secretary of State who have repeatedly said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state.
Florida medical board votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors
After five hours of tense testimony and protests, the Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to start drafting a rule that would bar all minors in the state from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria. Florida’s medical board is the first in the country...
Pelosi says husband improving after violent attack at their California home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday her husband was improving at a hospital, but that the attack on him by an intruder at the couple's California home left her and her family "heartbroken and traumatized." Pelosi updated house members on the chilling incident in a letter to House colleagues that...
Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad
ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin reacts to attack on Pelosi’s husband, says to ‘send her back’
In comments made at a campaign rally in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters “we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”Oct. 28, 2022.
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
Sununu: America ‘becoming numb’ to escalating political rhetoric
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) tells Chuck Todd that the rhetoric used by politicians is escalating and the country is “becoming numb to it.” The “line is moving” as to what actions and comments are acceptable, Sununu says. Oct. 30, 2022.
Families of gun violence victims sue Pennsylvania for safer gun laws
Philadelphia is facing one of its most violent years on record. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports on how some family members of gun violence victims are suing the state in an effort to enact stronger gun safety laws. Oct. 28, 2022.
Full Sununu: 'People have to just take the heat down' over politics
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) discusses rising violent rhetoric, the 2022 midterms and what voters are prioritizing during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 30, 2022.
U.S. Bank reveals data breach involving some credit card accounts
U.S. Bank is notifying some of its customers about personal information that was accidentally shared by one of the bank's third-party vendors, according to draft letters posted to the California Attorney General's website. About 11,000 customers were affected after the vendor, a collections recovery group, accidentally shared the info, a...
These quinceañeras want their loved ones to do one thing: vote in the midterms
Victoria Silva was set to celebrate her quinceañera in March 2020, but then tragedy hit. She lost her father, Manuel Silva Jr., to heart and kidney failure. Then came Covid-19 and the pandemic's repercussions. “It didn’t feel right to have it,” said Silva. But Silva is getting...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday at...
