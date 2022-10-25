ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia schedule update

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJQum_0ilxxqz400

There has been a schedule update as the 6-1 North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the 3-4 Virginia Cavaliers on November 5th with a noon eastern kick-off time.

The schedule update was announced Monday morning , as UNC has eyes on getting an Atlantic Coast Conference championship bid by winning the ACC Coastal division. They are in a good spot with a three-game lead over second-place Georgia Tech after beating rival Duke Blue Devils 38-35 .

On the other hand, the Cavaliers haven’t quite figured it out, going 1-3 in the conference. However, they muster up an impressive 48-40 win over Georgia Tech.

Right now, UNC is ranked 21 in the associated press top 25 poll, but if they can continue their win streak with a win over Pitt and Cavaliers in back-to-back weeks, then the top 15 should be guaranteed.

Last season North Carolina dominated Virginia, winning 59-39, and will look to repeat the same outcome.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

