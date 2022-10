WESTFIELD – Anna Michel Maciorowski, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home in Westfield. Born in Wurzburg, Germany to the late Josef and Maria (Spannheimer) Michel. Anna witnessed many hardships as a child during World War II; nevertheless, she persevered and created a life full of love and prosperity. One of her fondest memories of Germany was the job she held at a large chocolate factory and eating too much of the “good stuff.”

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO