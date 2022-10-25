ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Stay Fit & Your COVID Shot May Work Even Better

By Dennis Thompson
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxEJT_0ilxxC7M00

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The more often you work out, the more effective your COVID-19 vaccination will be, a new study suggests.

Fully vaccinated folks who clocked high weekly levels of physical activity were nearly three times less likely to land in the hospital with COVID, compared to those who got the jab but didn't exercise often, researchers found.

"The findings suggest a possible dose response, where high levels of physical activity were associated with higher vaccine effectiveness," said the researchers led by Dr. Jon Patricios, from Wits Sport and Health (WiSH) and School of Clinical Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg-Braamfontein, South Africa. The study was published Oct. 24 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"Public health messaging should encourage physical activity as a simple, cost-effective way of enhancing vaccine effectiveness to mitigate the risk of severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospital admission," the researchers added in a journal news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed medical records for nearly 200,000 health care workers belonging to a medical insurance plan with benefits or promotions that required them to wear an activity tracker.

Participants were placed in three different physical activity categories -- high, medium or low -- based on the average weekly amount they worked out during the two years prior to the start of the study.

The research team then tracked the outcomes of those who contracted COVID.

High-level exercisers who got more than 150 minutes of physical activity every week were 86% less likely to have a case of COVID contracted following their vaccination land them in the hospital, researchers found.

Likewise, people who averaged 60 to 149 minutes of physical activity weekly -- the medium category -- had a 72% reduced risk of hospitalization from COVID.

But the vaccine was only 60% effective in those with the lowest levels of exercise, under 60 minutes a week, researchers found.

It's not clear why physical activity might enhance COVID vaccination, the researchers wrote.

Exercise might cause the body to produce more antibodies in response to the vaccine, or prompt the immune system to be sharper in detecting and attacking the coronavirus, they said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about COVID-19 vaccination .

SOURCE: British Journal of Sports Medicine, news release, Oct. 24, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have considerable global impact," said researcher Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative. ...
The Herald News

Cutting Carbs Could Cut Your Risk for Diabetes

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People at risk for developing diabetes could help themselves now by eating fewer carbs, according to new research. While low-carb diets are a common next step for someone diagnosed with the disease, people who are prediabetic or with diabetes not treated with medication don't need to wait to cut back and see benefits to their blood sugar levels. "The key message is that...
Healthline

Your Guide to Staying Active in Older Adulthood

Before you start a new exercise routine, please be sure to consult with your doctor. Are you getting enough physical activity in your daily routine?. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines physical activity as any movement that uses energy and moves muscles. But research shows that the older...
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
MedicalXpress

Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia

Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
cohaitungchi.com

Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?

Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
The Herald News

States with the highest cancer rates

An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
NEVADA STATE
Healthline

Weight Loss Surgery: New Guidelines Are Released, Expanding Eligibility

Two organizations have released the first new guidelines for weight loss surgery in more than 30 years. The guidelines expand the eligibility for these surgeries by lowering the body-mass index threshold and adding in other conditions. The guidelines do not recommend the surgery for children and adolescents. The first new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
cohaitungchi.com

How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?

Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
Healthline

10 Steps to Take When Heart Disease Runs in Your Family

Heart disease is a serious health condition. It’s the leading cause of death for people in the United States. In fact, in 2020,. in the United States resulted from heart disease. Some heart disease risk factors are out of your control, like your age or family history. You can...
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
ptproductsonline.com

Weight Changes in Early Parkinson’s May Be Tied to Changes in Thinking Skills

People with weight changes soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. “Early weight loss is...
The Herald News

Vitamin D Could Help Extend Your Life: Study

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A vitamin D deficiency puts you at risk for more than just weakened bones, a major new study reports. Too little vitamin D in your system can increase your overall risk of premature death, as well as your specific risk of dying from cancer, heart disease or lung disease, according to data gleaned from more than 307,000 U.K. residents. “Each of the cause-specific...
The Independent

Pump iron for longer life – study

People have been urged to participate in regular weightlifting after a study found that “pumping iron” could cut their risk of dying early.Academics found that a combination of weightlifting and aerobic exercise every week reaped the most benefits.While most physical activity recommendations urge people to take part in muscle-strengthening exercises, few studies have specifically looked at the importance of weightlifting and early-death risk.Older adults would probably benefit from adding weightlifting exercises to their physical activity routinesBritish Journal of Sports MedicineSo researchers, led by academics at the US’s National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, examined data on almost 100,000 adults taking...
MARYLAND STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy