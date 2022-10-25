Read full article on original website
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Snag 10 Racing Games For Only $5 For A Limited Time
Racing fans should check out Fanatical’s new Nitro Bundle 3, which lets you pick up to 10 racing PC games for just $5. Customers select from 19 racing games to build their own bundle. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, the price changes depending on how many games you add to your purchase, starting at one game for just $1, five games for $3, or 10 for $5. The list of possible choices includes high-speed futuristic racers like Antigraviator and GRIP: Combat Racing, which remind us of PlayStation classics like Wipeout and Rollcage. There are also racing sims like V-Rally 4 and Race Condition if you prefer more hands-on driving.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following yet another leak, PlayStation has officially announced the next batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to claim October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Who is Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher Remake?
CDPR is supervising, but a new team is working on Project Canis Majoris
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Hands-On Preview
After the incredible success of the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019, it was a no-brainer for Capcom to revitalise more of its older games to better suit a modern audience. With every step forward, though, the quality gap between past and present becomes less striking. And now it has finally arrived at the progenitor of the successful, over-the-shoulder Resi playstyle, it’s hard to imagine how much an all-time classic can be improved beyond a fresh coat of paint. But from what I’ve played of Resident Evil 4 so far, Capcom seems less interested in creating an RE2 remake-style gigantic leap. Instead, it appears more laser-focused on making one of the best games of all time even better.
Gamespot
Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale Has Deals To Buy For
Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, another horror-focused gaming sale has risen from its 11-month slumber and is ready to deliver some discounts your way. Over on Green Man Gaming, you can find plenty of great deals on recent PC horror games, terrifying classics, and a few mainstream titles. Sure, they're not horror games, but what's scarier than a backlog that continues to grow as you add more titles to it?
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Coming With Unreal Engine 5
The Witcher is getting a remake. CD Projekt Red has announced it's remaking the game using the Unreal Engine 5. This game was technically announced previously as the Canis Majoris project, but this is the first time that the Polish studio is confirming what the game really is. CD Projekt...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Creator Already Has Ideas For A Sequel
Despite only launching in early December, a sequel for The Callisto Protocol is already on the mind of its creator, Glen Schofield. In an interview with Inverse, Schofield couldn't hide his excitement over ideas for a potential sequel. While stressing that this first installment is a complete experience, Schofield explained that he already has ideas for where to go to next, and wonders if players will be receptive to his new ideas once they've experienced the game for themselves.
Gamespot
DualSense Edge Preorders Go Live Today: Where To Preorder The PS5 Controller
DualSense Edge preorders will go live today, October 25, at PlayStation Direct and major retailers. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge costs $200 and releases on January 26, 2023.
dexerto.com
Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox
With Call of Duty’s FOV setting available on all platforms for Modern Warfare 2, having the right Field of View is more important than ever. Here are the best FOV settings you can have in MWII. Field of View, otherwise known as FOV is a vital feature many players...
Gamespot
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Gamespot
Grab An Xbox Series S For $260 Today Only
The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League bundle for just $260, down from its usual price of $300.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Best RTS games to keep the turns coming
Tired of waiting for your turn? Try these best RTS games instead
The Windows Club
Free scary Halloween Games Online to play with friends
Looking for a horror game that you can play with your friends this Halloween? This post will help find some good scary games to play with a bunch of people on Halloween and otherwise too. In all these games, you are given some scary challenges and you have to survive them. You might be playing a role or fighting the zombies or navigating through a city amid a horrifying atmosphere. All these games are multiplayer games. So, invite your friends and have a petrifying experience of gameplay.
The 15 best Resident Evil games of all time
The best Resident Evil games, including the greatest remakes and spin-offs
Gamespot
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium." In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."
12 of the spookiest Android games for Halloween 2022
Halloween is truly a holiday for everyone. Whether you enjoy accosting strangers for candy or traipsing around graveyards hoping to spot ghosts, there's something for everyone. But we all know that spooky horror games are often the best way to spend our days during the buildup to Halloween. So if...
