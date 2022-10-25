Read full article on original website
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50 Years
Habibatou Traore ’24 was in her first weeks at Syracuse University when she heard African drumming during an activities fair for new students last fall. She followed their sound to Joshua Williams, who teaches West African dance and drumming at the University’s Community Folk Art Center (CFAC). At Williams’ suggestion, the sociology major visited CFAC, and now works there as a work-study student. “The constant celebration of Black excellence, whether it be highlighting visual or performing arts, is inspiring,” she says.
New Tuition Grant Program Unveiled for First Responders
When Liz Green prepares for roll call next month in front of a precinct of City of Syracuse police officers, she plans to be a myth-buster—at least when it comes to higher education. On behalf of the College of Professional Studies, Green will be offering Syracuse police and firefighters an opportunity to advance their education and careers under a new grant program at the college.
Nominate an Unsung Hero for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Each year, Syracuse University hosts the largest MLK Jr. Celebration held on any college campus. As part of the program, several community members who have embodied the spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will receive Unsung Hero Awards. The celebration seeks to honor the life and legacy of...
Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, for a Conversation About the True Contributions of Black Americans
Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones will share her experiences and writings in an upcoming campuswide conversation on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will take place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
Falk Exercise Science Professor Joon Young Kim Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
When Joon Young Kim joined the Department of Exercise Science at Falk College in the fall of 2020, his primary work outside of the classroom focused on patient-oriented clinical research of pediatric obesity and type 2 diabetes. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Kim was unable to work directly...
Mark Your Calendar—Open Enrollment for Faculty and Staff Begins Oct. 31
Open Enrollment, the annual period when eligible employees reflect on their benefit options for the coming year, begins Monday, Oct. 31, and continues through Friday, Nov. 11. This is the one time of year when University faculty and staff may elect or change their coverage for many benefits, unless they experience a mid-year life event change.
Davidson Selected for Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Distinguished Lecturer Tour
Cliff Davidson, Thomas and Colleen Wilmot Professor of Engineering, environmental engineering program director and director of the Center for Sustainable Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, was recently selected as the featured lecturer for the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Foundation (AEESP) 2022-23 Distinguished Lecture Series.
Faculty Affairs’ Winders Focusing Efforts on Faculty Professional Development, DEIA, Communication and Streamlined Workflows
Autonomous Systems Policy InstituteBoard of TrusteesDepartment of Geography and the EnvironmentDivision of Faculty Affairsfaculty and staffMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public AffairsUniversity Senate. Jamie Winders arrived at the University in 2004, a new faculty member right out of graduate school. Ten years later, as department chair, she began to think...
Chancellor Syverud Discusses Micron Technologies Investment at University Senate
Greetings everyone. It has been a fast-paced and eventful fall semester already at Syracuse University. I would be remiss if I did not say that I am grateful that, starting in Fall ’23, we will have a fall break in the form of a four-day weekend midway between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Lots of people worked on that recommendation from the Student Association. I’m grateful and I will be thinking of you very fondly during Fall Break ’23.
Faculty Members Schiff, Yung Recognized by Technology Alliance of CNY
Two Syracuse University faculty members have been honored for their research sector and teaching work by the Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY). The organization recognized Eric Schiff, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Pun To (Douglas) Yung, associate teaching professor of biomedical and chemical engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS). Schiff was presented with the organization’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and Yung was recognized as College Educator of the Year. The awards were presented at the group’s recent 22nd annual celebration event.
Update on 2023 Health Plan Contributions
Next Monday, we will begin the annual open enrollment process for employee benefit selections for 2023. Ahead of that, I am writing today to provide an update on how the University plans to address rising health care costs, and what you can expect with regard to employee contribution rates (the amount deducted from your paycheck for health coverage) for 2023.
5 Questions With Officer Jessica Zaccari During Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Dating Violence Awareness MonthDepartment of Public SafetyDomestic Violence Awareness Monthpeace officerSexual and Relationship Violence Response Team. Officer Jessica Zaccari joined the Department of Public Safety (DPS) as a campus peace officer in 2018. Given Officer Zaccari’s background and with October being Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month we thought it would be a perfect time to sit down with her and chat about what she does and the resources that are available to our campus community members who experience dating or domestic violence.
Faculty Members Reflect on Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s Legacy
Former defense secretary Ashton Carter’s life and legacy will not be forgotten. With the news of his passing, military experts at Syracuse University shared their thoughts to pay tribute to Carter and his family. Please see their reflections below. If you are interested in an interview, please reach out to Vanessa Marquette, Media Relations Specialist, at vrmarque@syr.edu.
