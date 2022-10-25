Greetings everyone. It has been a fast-paced and eventful fall semester already at Syracuse University. I would be remiss if I did not say that I am grateful that, starting in Fall ’23, we will have a fall break in the form of a four-day weekend midway between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Lots of people worked on that recommendation from the Student Association. I’m grateful and I will be thinking of you very fondly during Fall Break ’23.

