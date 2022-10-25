Read full article on original website
Chancellor Syverud Discusses Micron Technologies Investment at University Senate
Greetings everyone. It has been a fast-paced and eventful fall semester already at Syracuse University. I would be remiss if I did not say that I am grateful that, starting in Fall ’23, we will have a fall break in the form of a four-day weekend midway between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Lots of people worked on that recommendation from the Student Association. I’m grateful and I will be thinking of you very fondly during Fall Break ’23.
Davidson Selected for Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Distinguished Lecturer Tour
Cliff Davidson, Thomas and Colleen Wilmot Professor of Engineering, environmental engineering program director and director of the Center for Sustainable Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, was recently selected as the featured lecturer for the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Foundation (AEESP) 2022-23 Distinguished Lecture Series.
Falk Exercise Science Professor Joon Young Kim Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
When Joon Young Kim joined the Department of Exercise Science at Falk College in the fall of 2020, his primary work outside of the classroom focused on patient-oriented clinical research of pediatric obesity and type 2 diabetes. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Kim was unable to work directly...
Liu Inducted Into National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hall of Fame
Zhanjiang (John) Liu, professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the University’s vice president for international strategy, has been inducted into the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Hall of Fame as the organization’s 2022 honoree. The recognition cites an individual’s contributions to...
New Tuition Grant Program Unveiled for First Responders
When Liz Green prepares for roll call next month in front of a precinct of City of Syracuse police officers, she plans to be a myth-buster—at least when it comes to higher education. On behalf of the College of Professional Studies, Green will be offering Syracuse police and firefighters an opportunity to advance their education and careers under a new grant program at the college.
Faculty Affairs’ Winders Focusing Efforts on Faculty Professional Development, DEIA, Communication and Streamlined Workflows
Autonomous Systems Policy InstituteBoard of TrusteesDepartment of Geography and the EnvironmentDivision of Faculty Affairsfaculty and staffMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public AffairsUniversity Senate. Jamie Winders arrived at the University in 2004, a new faculty member right out of graduate school. Ten years later, as department chair, she began to think...
Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, for a Conversation About the True Contributions of Black Americans
Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones will share her experiences and writings in an upcoming campuswide conversation on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will take place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
Light Work Presents Guanyu Xu’s ‘Suspended Status’ Exhibition
Debuting at Light Work this week is “Suspended Status” by Chicago-based photographer Guanyu Xu. Opening on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Light Work’s Kathleen O. Ellis Gallery, this solo exhibition depicts an artist caught in a web of red tape. The work on view for this exhibition comprises images from Xu’s ongoing series, “Resident Aliens,” as well as a large grid of images that he calls “Suspension.”
Health Care Workers and Home Care Aids Wanted for Hearing Research Study
Are you a home care aid or health care worker who cares for older adults? The Hearing Lab at Syracuse University is studying the effectiveness of a hearing aid training program for health care workers whose client population is older adults. The study will take approximately three hours to complete over two test sessions. Participants will be compensated at a rate of $20 per hour.
Mark Your Calendar—Open Enrollment for Faculty and Staff Begins Oct. 31
Open Enrollment, the annual period when eligible employees reflect on their benefit options for the coming year, begins Monday, Oct. 31, and continues through Friday, Nov. 11. This is the one time of year when University faculty and staff may elect or change their coverage for many benefits, unless they experience a mid-year life event change.
Update on 2023 Health Plan Contributions
Next Monday, we will begin the annual open enrollment process for employee benefit selections for 2023. Ahead of that, I am writing today to provide an update on how the University plans to address rising health care costs, and what you can expect with regard to employee contribution rates (the amount deducted from your paycheck for health coverage) for 2023.
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50 Years
Habibatou Traore ’24 was in her first weeks at Syracuse University when she heard African drumming during an activities fair for new students last fall. She followed their sound to Joshua Williams, who teaches West African dance and drumming at the University’s Community Folk Art Center (CFAC). At Williams’ suggestion, the sociology major visited CFAC, and now works there as a work-study student. “The constant celebration of Black excellence, whether it be highlighting visual or performing arts, is inspiring,” she says.
Disability Cultural Center Hosts Inaugural RockAbility
The alternative rock band Tijuana Danger Dogs will perform at the Underground in Schine Student Center on Friday, Nov. 4, for the first-ever RockAbility. Hosted by the Disability Cultural Center (DCC), RockAbility was born from DCC director Carrie Ingersoll-Wood’s goal to host an event that both appealed to everyone on campus and helped destigmatize disability by centering disability as diversity. RockAbility will feature both live music from the Tijuana Danger Dogs and an opportunity for campus community members to learn more about disability culture.
