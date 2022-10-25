Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
'People, pay attention to those symptoms,' local survivor speaks out for heart health
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Happening this Saturday—The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in Kalamazoo. The goal is to bring the community together to support survivors and promote a heart healthy life. “To know that I have, by the grace of God been given the opportunity to go through...
WWMTCw
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
Sparrow doctor warns of rising RSV cases in kids
Doctors from Sparrow Hospital said they are seeing a rise in RSV among children.
WWMTCw
SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
whtc.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
Kalamazoo community warming shelter to open for winter season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first community warming shelter for the winter opens Nov. 4. The Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless will host a community warming shelter every Monday and Friday for noon to 5 p.m., at Salvation Army, 1700 S. Burdick St., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
WOOD
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
WWMTCw
New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters was in Grand Rapids Tuesday to highlight new benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic chemicals during their time in service. For the first time in history, roughly 3 1/2 million veterans across the country can apply for...
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
WWMTCw
Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
Jackson Commission set to empower community
"We want to see racial equity embedded in our policies and in our practices and in the way that we govern here in the city of Jackson," said Chair of the Racial Equity Commission Kesha Hamilton.
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
