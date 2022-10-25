ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE

