WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Amber Alert Update | Children safe in Harrisburg, police still searching for abductor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to Pennsylvania State Police, both Ammon Long and Ezekial Long have been located and are safe. Harrisburg Police Patrol Units were sent to 20th and Holly St. just before 5 a.m. when the kidnapping was reported. When they arrived, the individual that reported the incident informed police the children were taken from them with force by Kenneth Smiley.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

