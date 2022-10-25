Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
local21news.com
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
local21news.com
Amber Alert Update | Children safe in Harrisburg, police still searching for abductor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to Pennsylvania State Police, both Ammon Long and Ezekial Long have been located and are safe. Harrisburg Police Patrol Units were sent to 20th and Holly St. just before 5 a.m. when the kidnapping was reported. When they arrived, the individual that reported the incident informed police the children were taken from them with force by Kenneth Smiley.
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
WGAL
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
local21news.com
PSP: Amber Alert for missing 6-year-old canceled, girl safe after Chester Co. abduction
Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old who was abducted in Chester County. According to a tweet, on Thursday, PSP said Zoe Moss has been located and is safe. Troopers did not say where the girl was found. In a recent tweet, PSP stated, "She...
local21news.com
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
Suspect At-Large Following Armed Robbery At Turkey Hill In Highspire: Police
A man who robbed a Turkey Hill cashier at gunpoint is wanted by the police. The suspect pictured entered the Highspire Turkey Hill located at 686 2nd Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 7 p.m., according to a release by area police the following morning. Upon entering he "displayed a...
WGAL
Police in Dauphin County are asking for assistance in animal abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an animal abuse case. On Oct. 22, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Susquehanna Township police rescued an injured, tan, Pitbull mix along N. Front Street, in the area of Millers Lane in Harrisburg. The dog, now named "Rocky" is in...
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
local21news.com
DNA matches, 34-year-old cold case solved, officials say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — After almost 35 years, the cold case murder of Anna Kane was been solved by connecting a letter sent to a local newspaper and DNA evidence found on Kane's clothing through "breakthrough DNA genetic genealogy technology," according to a release from Pennsylvania Crime stoppers. The...
Remains of man last seen more than 7 years ago found along Susquehanna River
The remains of a 59-year-old man who jumped off the George Wade Bridge in Harrisburg more than seven years ago were discovered Wednesday, authorities said. Mathew N. Malanowicz, of Throop, was found around noon Wednesday between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Carlisle; police are investigating
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Sunday night in the borough. The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Bedford and E. Penn streets, according to police. The vehicle involved is believed to be a newer-model SUV, possibly...
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Trunk or Treat at Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club: photos
A Trunk or Treat event hosted by P.U.S.H. and Michael’s Memory was held at the Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.
