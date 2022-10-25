Read full article on original website
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
WWMTCw
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
WWMTCw
West Michigan state troopers participate in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over the last five years, more Michigan pedestrians died in October crashes compared to other months. That's why Michigan State Police is hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood near downtown and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Attorney: Deputy wasn’t chasing speeder before deadly crash
The attorney for the family of a woman who was killed in a crash with an Allegan County Sheriff's Department cruiser is skeptical of claims the deputy was trying to catch up to a speeder.
WWMTCw
Charges authorized against Portage man police say attacked FedEx driver, used racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could be facing prison time after charges were authorized Thursday in connection to an attack against a FedEx driver, according to Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nick Armold. The incident happened on Bruning Street Aug. 27 as a FedEx driver, Tirrell Lipsey,...
WWMTCw
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
WWMTCw
Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
2 dead in car crash, shooting in Eaton Rapids Wednesday
Two people are dead after an incident involving two cars and a shooting Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids.
WWMTCw
1-Year Span: Nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo, here's why
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latest numbers reveal there’s been a nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo County between 2020 and 2021. Experts said they’re seeing a trend of increasing cases from the start of the pandemic to now. “We know that there was an increase...
Police identify man killed when truck’s lumber load falls on him
GRANDVILLE, MI -- A man killed by lumber falling from a truck in Grandville has been identified as a 51-year-old Ontario, Canada man. Grandville police said Levi Linton died in the 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 accident at Standale Lumber, 2971 Franklin Ave. SW. Police said a trailer of lumber...
