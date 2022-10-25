ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

AFC Urgent Care

They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Village

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be another Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Portland’s Safe Rest Villages (SRV) provide tiny home-style shelters. They are sometimes...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Have You Seen Him? Tualatin man missing for nearly a week

TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old Tualatin man who was last seen in Marion County on October 20. According to family members, Miles Stanton was last seen at a 76 gas station in the Aurora, Oregon area. He’s described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained

CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County prepares to open new behavioral health resource center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is opening a new behavioral health resource center to help address the needs of those facing homelessness. The downtown Portland location will start off as a day center when it opens in December, with services like peer support and job counseling, while also offering people a place to warm up, use the bathroom, and get something to eat.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school

SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man who died in the hospital after SE Portland shooting

Police identified the man who died in the hospital after he was critically injured in a Southeast Portland shooting earlier this month. The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters put out fire at Portland laboratory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews put out a warehouse fire at Lacamas Labs in North Portland on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m., 911 callers reported the fire and the sound of explosions at the 3600 block of North Suttle Road. Portland Fire & Rescue said early reports indicated that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Kelso man identified as suspect in body-exploding homicide

KELSO, Wash. — On Thursday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect in an unusual July 2022 homicide, where the victim’s body was destroyed with explosives postmortem. The suspect in the murder has been identified as Jethro Welter, age 52. Welter is alleged to have shot...
KELSO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy