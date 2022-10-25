Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
AFC Urgent Care
They're a one-stop clinic offering a wide variety of health-care services, including labs and x-rays. Tammy Hernandez visited the newest location of AFC Urgent Care in Hillsboro to meet with Poojitha Jujjuri , PA-C, and find out more about the services they offer. AFC Urgent Care has 6 locations in...
KATU.com
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be another Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Portland’s Safe Rest Villages (SRV) provide tiny home-style shelters. They are sometimes...
KATU.com
'Safe Rest Pods' now open to the houseless community in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Just in time for the cold, wet weather, a temporary safe rest community is now open for people in Hillsboro who may need temporary housing. There are currently 10 pods and 11 people living here. Hillsboro has never seen a pod community until now. "When you...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Tualatin man missing for nearly a week
TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old Tualatin man who was last seen in Marion County on October 20. According to family members, Miles Stanton was last seen at a 76 gas station in the Aurora, Oregon area. He’s described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about...
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire pulls injured driver from rollover crash on Highway 99E bridge
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews pulled an injured driver from a car that rolled over on the Highway 99E bridge near Gladstone. Officials said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Clackamas Fire reported the crash Wednesday afternoon, saying that the car had rolled onto its side...
KATU.com
Juvenile in custody, accused of emailing bomb threats to Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A juvenile is facing charges, accused of emailing two bomb threats in to Rock Creek Middle School, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The first bomb threat was sent in on October 13. The middle school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but officials later confirmed it was a hoax.
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained
CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
KATU.com
Multnomah County prepares to open new behavioral health resource center
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is opening a new behavioral health resource center to help address the needs of those facing homelessness. The downtown Portland location will start off as a day center when it opens in December, with services like peer support and job counseling, while also offering people a place to warm up, use the bathroom, and get something to eat.
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
KATU.com
North Portland aquatic center gets more money, but still missing funds and site
PORTLAND, Ore — North Portlanders say they're happy City Council has allocated $5 million more to the North Portland Aquatic Center project, but say they're worried the project will drag on for years to come. At their regular meeting last Wednesday, the Portland City Council - at the direction...
KATU.com
Cascades see first big snowfall of the season, Timberline sees 12", Meadows about 10"
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter weather advisory for the Oregon and SW Washington Cascades was dropped this morning, but not before Mt. Hood and other peaks saw a decent dump of snow. Timberline Lodge reported about a foot of snow, and Mt. Hood Meadows said ten inches fell. Travelers...
KATU.com
Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school
SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
KATU.com
Police identify man who died in the hospital after SE Portland shooting
Police identified the man who died in the hospital after he was critically injured in a Southeast Portland shooting earlier this month. The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street.
KATU.com
Reward offered for info on suspect accused of slashing dozens of tires in NE Portland
A cash reward is being offered for help identifying a person who is accused of slashing the tires on dozens of vehicles in a Northeast Portland neighborhood earlier this month. Portland Police said about 65 people living in the Roseway Neighborhood woke up on October 1 to find that their...
KATU.com
Firefighters put out fire at Portland laboratory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews put out a warehouse fire at Lacamas Labs in North Portland on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m., 911 callers reported the fire and the sound of explosions at the 3600 block of North Suttle Road. Portland Fire & Rescue said early reports indicated that...
KATU.com
A look at how Portland Police Focused Intervention Team tackles gun violence in the city
It’s been nearly ten months since the Portland Police Bureau launched the Focused Intervention Team—a team of 11 officers and two sergeants responsible for patrolling areas impacted the most by the city’s gun violence crisis. The team was part of a broad response from city council last year and is the most visible unit within the police bureau.
KATU.com
Homicide victim identified following Oct. 20 shooting in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed in Vancouver on October 20. The victim is Emmanuel J. Williams, 23, of Vancouver, Wash. The manner of death has been declared a homicide. Police found Williams dead of multiple gunshot wounds...
KATU.com
Kelso man identified as suspect in body-exploding homicide
KELSO, Wash. — On Thursday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect in an unusual July 2022 homicide, where the victim’s body was destroyed with explosives postmortem. The suspect in the murder has been identified as Jethro Welter, age 52. Welter is alleged to have shot...
Comments / 0