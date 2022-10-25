Read full article on original website
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Partial Reroofing of Brilliant Elementary School Architect Job No 21-38, Brilliant, AL, Marion County Board of Education, Hamilton, AL, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, J. Lathan Associates Architects, PC, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, Al 35244 in order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.
Jail looms, county budget blooms
HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WAYNE WILKINSON, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Charles Wayne Wilkinson, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Marion County and Hamilton back animal organizations to help stray issue
HAMILTON — With the stray animal issue in Marion County continuing to be a problem, organizations such as Hoof or Paw have been left struggling to keep up with the demand of caring for stray animals due to the financial restraints. This past week, both the Marion County Commission...
Passage of Amendment One would make Alabama safer
Quietly reading a book while in Montana with my daughter on a medical school rotation in Oct. 2019, I received the call I will never forget. The voice on the other end was informing my rapidly-beating heart of a heartbreaking story—Aniah Blanchard was missing and law enforcement officials were fearful she could be dead.
James David McDaniel
Mr. James David McDaniel, better known as David, 72, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the DCH Regional Medical Center. Mr. McDaniel was born in Guin on Sept.16, 1950, to James and Lexie Reed McDaniel. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a graduate of Marion County High School. Mr. McDaniel was a long-time employee of Continental Conveyor, and later was employed with Walmart of Winfield in the garden center. In his spare time, Mr. McDaniel loved to watch college football, listen to the radio, and spend time with his beloved cat Thomas.
Melba June Palmer
Ms. Melba June Palmer, 88, of Brilliant, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Palmer was born in Brilliant on Aug. 4, 1934, to Lee and Ida Ingle Palmer. She was a member of the Haleyville Church of Christ and a 1952 graduate of Brilliant High School. Ms. Palmer spent much of her life working in the telecommunications field where she later retired after 27 years of service.
Benjamin Joseph Tidwell
Benjie Tidwell, 48, of Guin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Northwest Medical Center in Winfield. He was born on July 5, 1974, in Killen, T.X. He is the son of Benny Joe and Jackie Flippo Tidwell. He lived in Guin most of his life and was a member of the Guin Church of Christ.
Hamilton’s walking track gets $75,000 facelift
HAMILTON — Hamilton's walking track is set to get a major $75,000 facelift after the Hamilton City Council unanimously voted to resurface the facility during a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at Hamilton City Hall. While the City of Hamilton is hard at work creating the new Hamilton track...
Martha Ann Burleson Henson
Ms. Martha Ann Burleson Henson, 57, of Guin, passed away at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1965, in Haleyville to James Clyde and Maylene Gilbert Burleson. She was a member of the Gold Mine Church of Christ near Brilliant and attended Brilliant High School. She worked for many years in the textile industry at Brilliant Manufacturing later known as Tullahoma Industries.
Buttahatchee River Fall Fest this weekend
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the 16th annual Buttahatchee River Fall Fest this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hamilton. Vendors will be selling arts and crafts and other goods, along with food. Other events include...
Elsie M. Overton
Elsie M. Overton, 79, of Hackleburg, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on Dec. 18, 1942, in Phil Campbell. She is survived by her children - Randall (Linda) Raper, Tracey (Karen) Raper, Dale (Courtney) Overton and Gail Overton (Danny) Holmes; two brothers; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phillips falls to Addison in last game of the regular season
ADDISON — The Phillips Bears’ regular season ended in disappointing fashion Friday night, Oct. 21, with a 45-12 loss to Addison. The Bears started out great on defense, forcing a punt, but a fumble by the offense was recovered by Addison’s Bradley Willette, turning the ball back to the Dawgs and giving them great field position at the Bears’ 35 yard line. Jed Wilkins was in for Addison on the next play, and Wilkins hit Briley Hayes for two more to make it 8-0.
Volleyball wraps up at regionals
HUNTSVILLE — Four Marion County teams ended their seasons at the North Regional tournament last week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Phillips advanced the farthest, sweeping the Waterloo Cougars in three sets, winning 25-23, 25-16 and 25-14 in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Kirkpatrick gives the “last word” to Hamm
Once again, and for the last time, I am responding to Joe Hamm. I know the readers are getting a kick out of the ridiculous debate that has turned into a narrative far from the subject of my original article. My article had absolutely nothing to do with religion. I...
Marion County triumphs over Hubbertville
HUBBERTVILLE — Hubbertville hosted the Marion County Red Raiders on Friday, Oct. 21, at Wiley Hollingsworth Stadium and lost 41-28. Winning the coin toss, the Lions elected to receive the opening kick, sending Taylor Hubbert and T.J. Keeton back for the return. Jose Luis Arriza Alfaro’s kick went out of bounds, setting the Lions’ offense up for its opening possession at its 35 yard line. With the snap, Keeton rambled his way down to the Red Raiders’ 9 yard line before Jaceb Madison brought him down. The Raiders jumped offsides prior to the snap advancing the ball deeper to the 4 yard line. On the replay of down, Greyson Key was met at the line by a host of defenders, leaving the Lions facing second and goal. Jagger Youngblood took the ball around the right side, but Gavin Cole was on the stop at the line of scrimmage, resulting in no gain on the play. Keeton then called his own number and fought over left tackle for the score. The PAT kick by Tucker Bowen was perfect, giving the Lions the early lead.
Pirates dominate Oakman, clinch second seed in Class 3A Region 5
WINFIELD — The Winfield Pirates dominated the Oakman Wildcats 43-0 to clinch the number two seed in Class 3A, Region 5 on Friday, Oct. 22, and secure a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. The Pirates used their potent rushing attack to help roll up...
Hackleburg burns the Red Devils 44-6
VINA — The Hackleburg Panthers were able to keep the Vina Red Devils to a single digit score Thursday, Oct. 20, when they won 44-6. Hackleburg kicked off to Vina, with Vina making second down before the ball was recovered by Hackleburg. On first down, Daniel Cooper took the ball into the end zone, but a flag pulled everyone back. Cooper made it a repeat and this time scored the touchdown. With a complete pass to Davin Dulaney, the two point conversion stood with the score of 8-0, Hackleburg.
