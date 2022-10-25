HUBBERTVILLE — Hubbertville hosted the Marion County Red Raiders on Friday, Oct. 21, at Wiley Hollingsworth Stadium and lost 41-28. Winning the coin toss, the Lions elected to receive the opening kick, sending Taylor Hubbert and T.J. Keeton back for the return. Jose Luis Arriza Alfaro’s kick went out of bounds, setting the Lions’ offense up for its opening possession at its 35 yard line. With the snap, Keeton rambled his way down to the Red Raiders’ 9 yard line before Jaceb Madison brought him down. The Raiders jumped offsides prior to the snap advancing the ball deeper to the 4 yard line. On the replay of down, Greyson Key was met at the line by a host of defenders, leaving the Lions facing second and goal. Jagger Youngblood took the ball around the right side, but Gavin Cole was on the stop at the line of scrimmage, resulting in no gain on the play. Keeton then called his own number and fought over left tackle for the score. The PAT kick by Tucker Bowen was perfect, giving the Lions the early lead.

MARION COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO