MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed on the 14th day of July 2014, by Scott Weeks and wife, Valerie Weeks, in favor of Virginia Lawler Stovall, which said mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 2014, Page 2669, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Estate of Virginia Stovall will, on the 1st day of December 2022, reclaim possession of the following described real estate situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit:
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Partial Reroofing of Brilliant Elementary School Architect Job No 21-38, Brilliant, AL, Marion County Board of Education, Hamilton, AL, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, J. Lathan Associates Architects, PC, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, Al 35244 in order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WAYNE WILKINSON, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Charles Wayne Wilkinson, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Jail looms, county budget blooms
HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
James David McDaniel
Mr. James David McDaniel, better known as David, 72, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the DCH Regional Medical Center. Mr. McDaniel was born in Guin on Sept.16, 1950, to James and Lexie Reed McDaniel. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a graduate of Marion County High School. Mr. McDaniel was a long-time employee of Continental Conveyor, and later was employed with Walmart of Winfield in the garden center. In his spare time, Mr. McDaniel loved to watch college football, listen to the radio, and spend time with his beloved cat Thomas.
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Marion County and Hamilton back animal organizations to help stray issue
HAMILTON — With the stray animal issue in Marion County continuing to be a problem, organizations such as Hoof or Paw have been left struggling to keep up with the demand of caring for stray animals due to the financial restraints. This past week, both the Marion County Commission...
Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
Passage of Amendment One would make Alabama safer
Quietly reading a book while in Montana with my daughter on a medical school rotation in Oct. 2019, I received the call I will never forget. The voice on the other end was informing my rapidly-beating heart of a heartbreaking story—Aniah Blanchard was missing and law enforcement officials were fearful she could be dead.
Melba June Palmer
Ms. Melba June Palmer, 88, of Brilliant, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Palmer was born in Brilliant on Aug. 4, 1934, to Lee and Ida Ingle Palmer. She was a member of the Haleyville Church of Christ and a 1952 graduate of Brilliant High School. Ms. Palmer spent much of her life working in the telecommunications field where she later retired after 27 years of service.
Red Bay mayor commemorates Oct. 29 as ‘Child Care Worker Appreciation Day’
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Red Bay will honor the life of a child who died in March with the newly announced “Child Care Worker Appreciation Day.”. Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher said the designated day, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, will honor the life of Autumn Rose Wells.
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
More than 20 forgotten graves discovered by firefighters battling Jefferson County woods fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
County pet advocate speaks on dog welfare concerns
“I have been working for several years in Franklin County helping save animals.”. Chapel King, volunteer and vice president for Friends of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services and advocate for Franklin County’s Save Our Strays group, stepped up during the Russellville City Council meeting Oct. 17 and the Red Bay City Council meeting Oct. 19 to share her concerns about the treatment of dogs in Franklin County.
Road work planned for I-65 in Morgan County on Wednesday
Plan for delays Wednesday if traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near Hartselle. The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will be working near Exit 325 (Thompson Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The outside northbound lane and shoulder will be closed between mileposts 325 and...
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
