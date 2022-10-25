ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forbes Advisor

Can You Transfer A Mortgage To Someone Else?

In some situations—such as a divorce or the death of a loved one—you might want to transfer a mortgage to someone else. However, it can be difficult to qualify for a transfer outside of special circumstances. If you’re wondering whether you can transfer your mortgage and if you...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Property is Power—Are you saving for a mortgage down payment? 4 tips to help get you there faster

For most people, the idea of saving more money each month is enough of a burden without having to think about investing in a home. A down payment, however, will require a lot more saving know-how and a lot more in liquid assets in order to be able to buy. If you’re trying to find ways to save a bit more each month, here are some sure-fire tips for raising the extra funds.
TheStreet

If You Think You’re Not Eligible for a New Mortgage, Think Again

With the average 30-year fixed-income mortgage interest rate standing at 7.5% (up 3.88% on a year-to-year basis) and home prices still relatively high compared to historic norms, demand for new mortgages is waning. That’s a problem for mortgage lenders looking for qualified buyers to sign on the dotted line. After...
Business Insider

Insider's methodology for evaluating mortgage lenders

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Finding the right mortgage lender can...

