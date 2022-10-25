Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckscountyherald.com
“Friend Request” explores artist’s analog reboot
“Friend Request,” an artistic and very personal form of social media, will be on view at Winifred Weiss’ studio window, 17 Church St., Lambertville, N.J., Oct. 22 through Nov. 30, any time (you can look in from the street), with a reception on Nov. 5. Gwenn Seemel, full-time...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown Theatre to screen Adventure Film Fest
Great Britain’s biggest adventure film festival is coming to Seattle, Boston, Denver and…the historic Newtown Theatre. The Kendal Mountain Tour will stop in Newtown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The mini film festival features a collection of short films about a variety of fresh-air adventures – from fearless surfers in Ireland to wingsuit BASE jumpers in New Zealand.
buckscountyherald.com
Countryside fall exhibition on view now
Countryside Gallery’s exhibition, “Light After the Storm,” features Matiko Mamaladze. Her work is on view at 2 S. State St., Newtown, daily, through November. Mamaladze is an internationally recognized and award-winning artist whose paintings are in collections in both Europe and the U.S. She lives and creates in Media.
buckscountyherald.com
Larry Parsons exhibits with Watercolor Women of Gallery 14
Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography hosts a special exhibit by Larry Parsons from Oct. 29 to Nov. 20, with a Preview Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Parsons, a longtime photographer and member of Gallery 14, dares to ask “THE Question!” in his latest work, and takes the viewer on a photographic journey in search of the answer.
buckscountyherald.com
Information left out of capital campaign story
Regarding, “New Hope-Solebury launches capital campaign for new stadium,” Oct. 6, what is significantly left out of this article is the fact that just a few years ago the district spent $28.5 million to renovate and upgrade the high school, including a state-of-the-art training room containing all new equipment, plus team bathrooms and locker rooms. Superintendent Charles Lentz’s argument that there is a critical need for these items is ill founded.
buckscountyherald.com
Mosaics by Leyla Spencer at the JB Kline Gallery
Artist Leyla Spencer will show her mosaic work at the JB Kline Gallery, 25 Bridge St., Lambertville, N.J., from Nov. 2 through 30. Spencer’s work consists of expressive colors depicting both abstract and natural forms. Spencer enjoys using stained glass, precious and semi-precious stones and found objects in her work all mounted on a light weight, water proof backing.
buckscountyherald.com
93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill
The 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill opened with a reception for artists and patrons in New Hope on Sept. 23. On view through Oct. 30, the show features over 100 framed pieces and sculptures, including work by 2022 Honored Artist Luiz Vilela and the show’s signature image, “Lights at Night” by Patricia Allingham Carlson. A bounty of unframed portfolio pieces in a wide range of media fill out the show.
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope Council sees proposed plan for hotel on North Main Street
New Hope Borough Council at its work session in early October, viewed a presentation on the Landing property on North Main Street. Landmark Developers hopes to build a 44-room hotel with restaurants, a pool and a bar plus a space for an artist-in-residence. The buildings will reflect the other historical buildings in the borough, the company said.
buckscountyherald.com
Fall Foliage Walking Tour set for New Hope
On Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., the New Hope Historical Society will present a Fall Foliage Walking Tour along some of the most historic and picturesque settings to be found in Bucks County. The tour, led by Roy Ziegler, past-president and current member of the society’s board of directors,...
buckscountyherald.com
Elmwood Park Zoo receives $30 million gift for animal hospital
Elmwood Park Zoo announced that a donor has given a landmark $30 million gift to fund the construction of a new animal hospital and welcome center. The gift both honors the zoo’s upcoming 100th anniversary in 2024, and supports the zoo’s ambitious $150 million master plan, which features a series of projects that will renovate and expand the zoo over several years.
buckscountyherald.com
Delaware River cleanup yields tires, boat, bicycles
More than 200 volunteers and staff gathered in western New Jersey to clean up a 40-mile stretch along the Delaware River Sept. 17. The fifth annual Delaware River Cleanup spanned from northern Hunterdon County to Trenton, NJ. The effort was joined by a volunteer canoe crew out of the Giving Pond Recreation Area in Upper Black Eddy, Pa. The event coincided with National Cleanup Day and International Coastal Cleanup Day.
buckscountyherald.com
AutoLenders Grand opening
AutoLenders opened its newest showroom in Fairless Hills, Oct. 17, with its first-ever grand opening carnival event. The event was complete with: an AutoLenders-branded cornhole tournament; free vehicle appraisals and free oil changes; a check presentation to Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, ensuring that the wishes of more than 400 children in the local area are granted; and onsite Voorhees Animal Orphanage for pet adoptions.
buckscountyherald.com
Hearing scheduled for proposed winery in Wrightstown
A proposed destination winery’s bid for zoning relief that’s necessary to bring the business to life as planned has received a boost. At a meeting on Monday Oct. 24, the Wrightstown Board of Supervisors took the position that it does not oppose any of the zoning variances the Rienzi family is seeking from the township’s zoning hearing board.
buckscountyherald.com
South Hunterdon shuts out New Hope in rivalry game
It may not be a league contest, but the annual football game between South Hunterdon and New Hope-Solebury is very much a big game to both programs. This year, South Hunterdon emerged with a 28-0 victory at its own Sam Jefferis Field on Friday night. The Eagles got on the...
Comments / 0