Regarding, “New Hope-Solebury launches capital campaign for new stadium,” Oct. 6, what is significantly left out of this article is the fact that just a few years ago the district spent $28.5 million to renovate and upgrade the high school, including a state-of-the-art training room containing all new equipment, plus team bathrooms and locker rooms. Superintendent Charles Lentz’s argument that there is a critical need for these items is ill founded.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO