Nominations Open for the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
An opportunity for a FREE Thanksgiving dinner is coming to residents of Carbon and Emery counties this holiday season. This giveaway is courtesy of ETV News and supporting businesses. Those that are chosen will be given a gift card to be utilized at supporting businesses to purchase the classic staples of a Thanksgiving meal.
Pumpkin Decorating at Its Best
Emery County Extension hosted its annual pumpkin decorating contest on Tuesday. The event took place at the pavilion in the park behind the administration building in Castle Dale. This year, 26 uniquely decorated pumpkins were judged in five different age groups. Every pumpkin that was entered into the competition received...
Witches Night Out Returns to Price Main Street
Witches returned to Price City’s Main Street on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out was hosted once more. This yearly event brings opportunities for Halloween to be celebrated early in Price. Participating businesses up and down Main Street had giveaways, sales and more, while participants visited to...
Charlie Johnston Retrospective at kt Gallery
Charlie Johnston was an artist who lived his passion for the great outdoors. He was drawn to sweeping vistas as well as the intimacies of lone rock formations and fallen logs. His pen and ink drawings have been described as poetic, his use of line, sensitive. Johnston was also a...
NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT
Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on November 12, 2022. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION. NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#. • Johnson, Shannon, Price,...
Carbon County Food Bank assists individuals and families in need
The Carbon County Food Bank is a wonderful organization within Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments that offers help to individuals/families that are in need in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. Administration Assistant, LuEssa Averett took time to talk with Castle Country Radio about their services. If you are in...
‘Jake Walks America’ Arrives In Vernal
We all know the last 14 miles traveling between Roosevelt and Vernal can drag on and even feel a bit painful after a long trip. Well imagine traveling those last 14 miles but you’re on foot pushing all your belongings in a cart, it’s dark, and you’ve been walking since you left Oregon.
Sheriff Wood Addresses Halloween Safety, Opioid Issues
It is almost Halloween and I wanted to take time and remind everyone to keep an eye out for the children from now until Halloween. I have noticed several different groups of kids moving around dressed in costumes going from event to event. We also want the community to be aware of several trunk or treat events scheduled as Halloween approaches.
Local Entities Awarded Funding by Permanent Community Impact Board
The Permanent Community Impact Board also voted to provide additional funding for improvements and projects in Carbon, Emery and San Juan counties. The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $838,000 grant and a $838,000 low-interest loan to purchase four pumper trucks to be placed with Emery Fire, Ferron Fire, Orangeville Fire and Elmo Fire stations. At the October CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:
Sunnyside Local Recognized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
A webinar award ceremony was hosted on Tuesday afternoon by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This ceremony was to honor those in the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP). The presentation was kicked off by Dr. Thomas Day, who acted at the Master of Ceremony. He stated that it was...
Community Hears From Carbon County Commission Candidates
The final installment of the Meet the Candidates events for this election year took place on Thursday evening at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. This time, the focus was on the race for the Carbon County Commissioner/Surveyor position. The three in the hot seat were incumbent Tony Martines, Alan “Paul” Riddle and Fuzzy Nance.
Why I’m Investing in Carbon and Emery Counties
Nearly ten years ago, I made a comment to the leadership team at Intermountain Electronics (IE) that seems laughable now. For context, in 2013, our core coal markets had been down for three years in a row, and the boom in precious and base metals was coming to an end. Meanwhile, our sales activity in oil and gas equipment – a new market for us – was booming in North Dakota. As we looked at these trends, I told the team, “I’ll never invest another dime in Carbon County.”
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Seventh District Court of Carbon County, State of Utah. In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Bonner Martin. Elisa Martin Strassburg, whose address is 10372 Oronsay Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646-4326, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Samuel S. McHenry, 672 East Vine Street #2, Murray, UT 84107; (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court at 149 E 100 S, Price, UT 84501, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Social Media Post Causes Concern in Helper
During the Helper City Council meeting on Oct. 20, Pam Juliano asked to speak during the public comment period. She began by thanking the council for the time to address them. Juliano resides in Helper and owns a business on Helper Main Street with her husband, which they have ran for over 30 years. She also operates a consulting business out of the building located at 69 South. She then stated that she was there to discuss concerns that she had regarding posts presented on social media recently.
Brother pays heartwarming tribute to sister killed in tragic crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A USU Eastern soccer player's brother paid a moving tribute to his sister after she was killed in a tragic crash on Soldier Summit over the weekend. "The number 22 will forever be ingrained in my mind. She passed away on October 22, 2022. Her soccer number through all the years was 22. Coincidence? I think not," Kenyan Bradshaw shared.
Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise
The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October. Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics...
Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing
Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest. The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR WATER AND SEWER RATE INCREASES
The Price River Water Improvement District Board of Trustees will receive public comments regarding proposed water and sewer rate increases as well as adjustments to the Supplemental Fee Schedule. The proposed water rate increase is $1.00 per month per wholesale connection and $2.00 per month per retail connection beginning January...
First Grade Goes on a Field Trip
Goshen's first grade classes were able to go on a fun field trip to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. After they played at the corn maze, they went the the all abilities park to play and have lunch.
