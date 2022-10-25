West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold community conversations on Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown West Virginia

Read full article on original website
Capitol insurrection sentencing postponed for Morgantown, West Virginia, sandwich shop owner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing has been postponed for a Northern West Virginia businessman and his co-defendant in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. George Pierre Tanios, 40, a sandwich shop owner from Morgantown, and Julian Elie Khater, 33, of State College, Pennsylvania, and Somerset,...
West Virginia AG's Mobile Office to visit NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with North Central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with...
11 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 in Harrison & 1 in Marion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County residents and one from Marion County were among 11 more COVID deaths reported Thursday by West Virginia authorities. The Harrison County deceased were a female, 68, and a male, 89. The Marion County deceased was a female, 89.
Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away …
Vivian Alberta (Singleton) Ward Furner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Vivian Alberta (Singleton) Ward Furner, 98, originally of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Greensboro, NC. She was born in Gem, Braxton County, WV, on October 27, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Oscar...
Chuck Yeager's wife approves of blue-&-gold paint scheme on West Virginia Turnpike bridge named after him
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The widow of Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager recently got a firsthand look at the blue-and-gold paint job in progress for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge on the West Virginia Turnpike. “This is so beautiful,” Victoria Yeager said of the work...
William 'Frank' Murphy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After a long and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes, William “Frank” Murphy, 74, of Jane Lew, passed away on October 27, 2022, at his residence with family and friends by his side. He was born on January 25, 1948, in...
Hinebaugh inducted into Maryland Region 1 EMS Hall of Fame
OAKLAND — Oakland Volunteer Fire Department member Jeff Hinebaugh has been inducted into the Maryland State Region 1 EMS Hall of Fame. “I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been given the award for the Maryland State Region 1 EMS Hall of Fame,” Hinebaugh said. “I know many of the people already in the hall, and they were huge contributors to the growth of EMS in the region and state.”
Gov. Hogan appoints Gregory for Garrett Co. Circuit Court
ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan has appointed Justin Gregory to the Garrett County Circuit Court, Marybeth Ayres to the Montgomery County Circuit Court, J. Bradford McCullough to the Montgomery County Circuit Court and Cathi V. Coates to the Worcester County District Court — the first woman in state history to serve on that court.
'Share the Warmth' campaign to begin Nov. 1
OAKLAND — Since 2019, Garrett County Lighthouse has facilitated the Share the Warmth campaign, which is set to start up again for the season. Warm essentials for those who are homeless or in need are available in the pavilion at the Oakland Town Parking Lot and at the Friendsville Library. Both locations provide a discreet location for individuals in need to access these items.
Charlotte Metheny
TERRA ALTA — Charlotte Ann “Sherry” Metheny, 70 of Terra Alta, died Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Isaac Richard and Agnes Ann Hajny Peters and her foster parents, Sue and Walt Kisner, she was born June 6, 1952, in Newburg.
Aging & Family services logo.png
The Senior Scene: Don't forget to wear your costumes!. It’s almost Halloween! Seniors, don’t forget to wear your costumes to the Keyser Senior Cent…
G.O.H. Awards Scholarship
OAKLAND — The Garrett Organization for the Handicapped recently awarded its Dorothy R. Leuba Scholarship for the academic year beginning August 2022 to Alexx Grady of Oakland. She is a junior at West Virginia University in Morgantown, majoring in biology. She plans to attend medical school as she prepares...
Homeowners can catch up on utility payments with West Virginia Homeowners Rescue program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Homeowners across the state who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship and are behind in their utility payments may be eligible for help through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. In addition to utilities, this federally funded program can help qualified homeowners with other housing...
Jason Sisler is Garrett County Firefighter of the Year
OAKLAND — Jason Sisler of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department has been named the 2022 Garrett County Firefighter of the Year. He has been an active member of the OVFD for over 25 years, serving in numerous capacities there.
Don't blame JT Daniels for WVU's loss to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — So much went wrong last weekend that the three interceptions thrown by WVU quarterback JT Daniels were simply another blip on the radar screen of a season going wrong rather than a call for panic. Certainly, if anyone could be given a pass (so...
16th Annual Run For It event raises over $241,000 to local charities
PARSONS, W.Va. — The Tucker Community Foundation’s ‘Run for It’ event again surpassed all expectations as more than 1300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for it. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, expressed his excitement about the number...
Growing a Water-Wise Garden
OAKLAND — A person’s lawn or garden is a personal space, a reflection of their connection with nature. And for some, their landscape is more than just a pretty place; it serves to enhance and sustain the natural environment. For Dick and Betsy Potts, who are from Oakland...
GRMC offering onsite influenza vaccines for businesses in Garrett County
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center’s HealthWorks program is offering onsite influenza (flu) vaccines to Garrett County businesses in preparation for the 2022-2023 flu season. “Now is the time to think about the upcoming flu season,” said ‘Amanda Shreve, LPN and occupational health nurse at GRMC. “Our goal...
Antisemitism decried four years after Pa. synagogue attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, Pittsburgh's Jewish community Thursday honored the memory of the 11 Jews who were murdered on this date in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. For many community leaders, their grief is mixed with dismay over the continued and...
