West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold community conversations on Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown West Virginia

OAKLAND — Since 2019, Garrett County Lighthouse has facilitated the Share the Warmth campaign, which is set to start up again for the season. Warm essentials for those who are homeless or in need are available in the pavilion at the Oakland Town Parking Lot and at the Friendsville Library. Both locations provide a discreet location for individuals in need to access these items.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO