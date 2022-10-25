Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from MICHAEL MEAD, MARRIED AND JOINED BY SPOUSE JOYCE A. MEAD to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR NEW DAY FINANCIAL, LLC, on the 21st day of June, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama, on July 10, 2019, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2019, Page 2446, Marion County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Planet Home Lending, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Planet Home Lending, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash on the West Side of the Marion County Courthouse, 132 Military Street South, Hamilton, AL 35570 in Hamilton, Marion County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit: SURFACE RIGHTS IN AND TO THE EAST ONE-HALF (E 1/2) OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 13 WEST, AND THAT PART OF THE SE ¼ OF SW ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 13 WEST, WHICH LIES EAST OF THE LINE RUNNING ALONG THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF MARION COUNTY ROAD NO. 67 AND THE EAST LINE OF THE GREEN SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH PROPERTY, WHICH LINE MIGHT BE BETTER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT IRON PIN SET ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SE ¼ OF SW ¼ SAID IRON PIN LYING APPROXIMATELY 43 FEET EAST FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SE ¼ OF SW ¼, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID CHURCH PROPERTY; THENCE RUN S 23° E., A DISTANCE OF 653 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE SET, THENCE CONTINUE S. 23° E., A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 65 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAYLINE OF MARION COUNTY ROAD NO. 67; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAYLINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 704 FEET TO WHERE SAID COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE INTERSECTS THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE ¼ OF SW ¼. LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THAT CERTAIN DEED FLOYD W. POSEY AND WIFE, BECKY POSEY TO LARRY L. ELLIS AND GLENDA M. ELLIS, DATED 05/10/2013, RECORDED ON 05/13/2013 IN OFFR BOOK 2013 AT PAGE 1843 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA. THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 13 WEST, MARION COUNTY ALABAMA, EAST OF COUNTY HIGHWAY 67 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 0° 55` 53" W, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 1308.08 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE N 89° 41` 18" W, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE THEREOF, 1325.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER THEREOF AND THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY HIGHWAY 67; THENCE N 25° 43` 04" E, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 415.23 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 21° 34` 57" E. ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 285.40 FEET TO A POINT THENCE N 0° 26` 44" E, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 157.24 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 13° 26` 25" W, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 155.23 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 27° 21` 51" W, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 157.06 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, N 34° 22` 14" W, 265.69 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, THENCE S 89° 44` 55" E, ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, 1318.36 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. AND ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PARCEL INCLUDED IN THE OFFR BOOK 2013 AT PAGE 1843; A PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING SITUATED ACROSS THE NORTH PART OF THE EAST ½ OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 13 WEST, MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 26 FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN S 1° 53` 45" E, ALONG THE FORTY LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 25 FEET TO A FENCE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE FENCE N 89° 41` 18" W FOR A DISTANCE OF 471 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHEAST EDGE OF A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST EDGE OF THE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY N 78° 02` 56" W FOR A DISTANCE OF 122.48 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE NE ¼ OF NW ¼ THENCE RUN S 89° 41` 18" E ALONG THE FORTY LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 590 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. AND ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT AN EASEMENT INCLUDED IN OFFR BOOK 2013 AT PAGE 1843; A PERPETUAL NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT THAT RUNS ALONG AN EXISTING DRIVEWAY THAT BEGINS AT THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF MARION COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 67 AND GOES TO THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF THE E ½ OF NE ¼ OF SECTION 26, AND THAT LIES NORTH OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED BOUNDARY LINE, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF MARION COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 67 WITH THE HEDGEROW LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE DRIVEWAY LEADING TO THE DWELLING OF THE FLOYD W. POSEY AND BECKY POSEY, WHICH SAID POINT OF INTERSECTION IS LOCATED NEAR THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 13 WEST, MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA AND WHICH SAID POINT OF INTERSECTION IS THE WESTERN TERMINUS OF THE COTERMINOUS BOUNDARY BETWEEN THE LANDS OF THE FLOYD W. POSEY AND BECKY POSEY AND THE LANDS OF RICKY KAMPMANN AND MAE L. KAMPMANN AS STATED IN DECREE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 418 AT PAGE 5 OF THE RECORDS OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN EAST, ALONG SAID HEDGEROW AND ALONG THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID DRIVEWAY, A DISTANCE OF 662.61 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED IN THE FENCE LINE, WHICH SAID IRON PIN IS THE EASTERN TERMINUS OF SAID CONTERMINOUS BOUNDARY. FLOYD W. POSEY AND BECKY POSEY RESERVE ALL RIGHTS OF OWNERSHIP AND USE OF THE DRIVEWAY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO CONVEY TO OTHER PARTIES THE RIGHT TO USE THE DRIVEWAY. THE GRANT OF THIS EASEMENT TO THE USE OF THIS DRIVEWAY TO LARRY ELLIS AND GLENDA ELLIS IS INTENDED TO CREATE A JOINTLY OWNED DRIVEWAY, WHICH INCLUDES THE REQUIREMENT OF JOINT MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 824 COUNTY HIGHWAY 67, GUIN, AL 35563. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Passage of Amendment One would make Alabama safer
Quietly reading a book while in Montana with my daughter on a medical school rotation in Oct. 2019, I received the call I will never forget. The voice on the other end was informing my rapidly-beating heart of a heartbreaking story—Aniah Blanchard was missing and law enforcement officials were fearful she could be dead.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WAYNE WILKINSON, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Charles Wayne Wilkinson, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Jail looms, county budget blooms
HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
Marion County and Hamilton back animal organizations to help stray issue
HAMILTON — With the stray animal issue in Marion County continuing to be a problem, organizations such as Hoof or Paw have been left struggling to keep up with the demand of caring for stray animals due to the financial restraints. This past week, both the Marion County Commission...
James David McDaniel
Mr. James David McDaniel, better known as David, 72, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the DCH Regional Medical Center. Mr. McDaniel was born in Guin on Sept.16, 1950, to James and Lexie Reed McDaniel. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a graduate of Marion County High School. Mr. McDaniel was a long-time employee of Continental Conveyor, and later was employed with Walmart of Winfield in the garden center. In his spare time, Mr. McDaniel loved to watch college football, listen to the radio, and spend time with his beloved cat Thomas.
Melba June Palmer
Ms. Melba June Palmer, 88, of Brilliant, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Palmer was born in Brilliant on Aug. 4, 1934, to Lee and Ida Ingle Palmer. She was a member of the Haleyville Church of Christ and a 1952 graduate of Brilliant High School. Ms. Palmer spent much of her life working in the telecommunications field where she later retired after 27 years of service.
Benjamin Joseph Tidwell
Benjie Tidwell, 48, of Guin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Northwest Medical Center in Winfield. He was born on July 5, 1974, in Killen, T.X. He is the son of Benny Joe and Jackie Flippo Tidwell. He lived in Guin most of his life and was a member of the Guin Church of Christ.
Hamilton’s walking track gets $75,000 facelift
HAMILTON — Hamilton's walking track is set to get a major $75,000 facelift after the Hamilton City Council unanimously voted to resurface the facility during a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at Hamilton City Hall. While the City of Hamilton is hard at work creating the new Hamilton track...
Carrie Sue Eads
Mrs. Carrie Sue Eads, 79, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Eldridge, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct.15, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1943, in Fayette County to Samuel and Bethel Lee Dozier. Mrs. Eads was a former member of the Eldridge Baptist Church and attended Hubbertville High School. She was a devoted wife and mother, beloved daughter, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Billy Joe Burleson
Billy Joe Burleson, 89, of Brilliant, passed from this life on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on June 17, 1933, at the Sunny Home Community to the the late Orbie Dell and Velma Barton Burleson. He was the owner and Operator of his own trucking company. He was a faithful member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.
Martha Ann Burleson Henson
Ms. Martha Ann Burleson Henson, 57, of Guin, passed away at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1965, in Haleyville to James Clyde and Maylene Gilbert Burleson. She was a member of the Gold Mine Church of Christ near Brilliant and attended Brilliant High School. She worked for many years in the textile industry at Brilliant Manufacturing later known as Tullahoma Industries.
Kirkpatrick gives the “last word” to Hamm
Once again, and for the last time, I am responding to Joe Hamm. I know the readers are getting a kick out of the ridiculous debate that has turned into a narrative far from the subject of my original article. My article had absolutely nothing to do with religion. I...
Buttahatchee River Fall Fest this weekend
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding the 16th annual Buttahatchee River Fall Fest this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hamilton. Vendors will be selling arts and crafts and other goods, along with food. Other events include...
Phillips falls to Addison in last game of the regular season
ADDISON — The Phillips Bears’ regular season ended in disappointing fashion Friday night, Oct. 21, with a 45-12 loss to Addison. The Bears started out great on defense, forcing a punt, but a fumble by the offense was recovered by Addison’s Bradley Willette, turning the ball back to the Dawgs and giving them great field position at the Bears’ 35 yard line. Jed Wilkins was in for Addison on the next play, and Wilkins hit Briley Hayes for two more to make it 8-0.
Volleyball wraps up at regionals
HUNTSVILLE — Four Marion County teams ended their seasons at the North Regional tournament last week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Phillips advanced the farthest, sweeping the Waterloo Cougars in three sets, winning 25-23, 25-16 and 25-14 in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Marion County triumphs over Hubbertville
HUBBERTVILLE — Hubbertville hosted the Marion County Red Raiders on Friday, Oct. 21, at Wiley Hollingsworth Stadium and lost 41-28. Winning the coin toss, the Lions elected to receive the opening kick, sending Taylor Hubbert and T.J. Keeton back for the return. Jose Luis Arriza Alfaro’s kick went out of bounds, setting the Lions’ offense up for its opening possession at its 35 yard line. With the snap, Keeton rambled his way down to the Red Raiders’ 9 yard line before Jaceb Madison brought him down. The Raiders jumped offsides prior to the snap advancing the ball deeper to the 4 yard line. On the replay of down, Greyson Key was met at the line by a host of defenders, leaving the Lions facing second and goal. Jagger Youngblood took the ball around the right side, but Gavin Cole was on the stop at the line of scrimmage, resulting in no gain on the play. Keeton then called his own number and fought over left tackle for the score. The PAT kick by Tucker Bowen was perfect, giving the Lions the early lead.
Pirates dominate Oakman, clinch second seed in Class 3A Region 5
WINFIELD — The Winfield Pirates dominated the Oakman Wildcats 43-0 to clinch the number two seed in Class 3A, Region 5 on Friday, Oct. 22, and secure a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. The Pirates used their potent rushing attack to help roll up...
Hackleburg burns the Red Devils 44-6
VINA — The Hackleburg Panthers were able to keep the Vina Red Devils to a single digit score Thursday, Oct. 20, when they won 44-6. Hackleburg kicked off to Vina, with Vina making second down before the ball was recovered by Hackleburg. On first down, Daniel Cooper took the ball into the end zone, but a flag pulled everyone back. Cooper made it a repeat and this time scored the touchdown. With a complete pass to Davin Dulaney, the two point conversion stood with the score of 8-0, Hackleburg.
