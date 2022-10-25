It's officially spooky season, and stars are wasting no time dressing up for the holiday. Even though we still have a few more days until Halloween, Hailey Bieber recently gave us a glimpse at pal Kylie Jenner's witchy costume, which appears to be from an upcoming episode of her "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube series. Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the first to get in the spirit, kicking off the month by popping a jack-o'-lantern on her head for a fun at-home photo shoot. But they aren't the only celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun — keep reading to see how more stars, including JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Kurt Russell, and Goldie Hawn are dressing up this year. Perhaps they'll even inspire your costume!

