Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
AOL Corp
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Matthew Perry Admits Taking ‘55 Vicodin a Day’ in the Past in Shocking Interview
Actor Matthew Perry is sitting down for a candid interview with Diane Sawyer!. Perry will discuss his past struggle with addiction, as well as how he’s dealt with fame and success. Matthew will also detail his near-death experience, when he was hospitalized at 49 after his colon burst due...
Complex
Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film
Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
'Babylon': Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Babylon movie Reunited and it feels so good! After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the...
From JoJo Siwa to Millie Bobby Brown, See How Stars Are Getting In on the Halloween Fun
It's officially spooky season, and stars are wasting no time dressing up for the holiday. Even though we still have a few more days until Halloween, Hailey Bieber recently gave us a glimpse at pal Kylie Jenner's witchy costume, which appears to be from an upcoming episode of her "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube series. Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the first to get in the spirit, kicking off the month by popping a jack-o'-lantern on her head for a fun at-home photo shoot. But they aren't the only celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun — keep reading to see how more stars, including JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Kurt Russell, and Goldie Hawn are dressing up this year. Perhaps they'll even inspire your costume!
soapoperanetwork.com
Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’
“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Are Reportedly Having Another Baby
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon are officially expecting. Scott shared the news on Oct. 26 by posting an Instagram photo showing off her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter, Zeela. "With you by my side. . ." she wrote in the caption. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cannon is the father. Reps for Cannon did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Walk First Red Carpet as Parents For "Black Panther 2" Premiere
Parenthood sure does look good on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The power couple just made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their baby boy earlier this year, attending the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. They coordinated outfits for the glamorous outing — Rihanna stunning in a beige sequin dress, while A$AP Rocky wore a denim-on-denim look in the same muted color. They could hardly contain their smiles as they posed side by side for the cameras.
Megan Fox's Gold High-Slit Dress Highlights Her New Hair Color
Megan Fox is ready for a change. At the Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 25, the "Till Death" actor stepped out in a striking gold dress to complement her new fiery red hair. While the hair color in itself was a head-turner, her satin gown by Egyptian designer Maison Yeya was no boring choice. Posing arm in arm with Machine Gun Kelly, who experimented with a daring outfit himself, Fox stood out among the crowd at the event in New York City.
Melissa Villaseñor Says She Left "SNL" For Her Mental Health: "I Almost Feel Reborn"
Melissa Villaseñor made a name for herself on "Saturday Night Life" thanks to her super-accurate celeb impressions (I'll never forget her take on Gwen Stefani) and her status as the show's first Latina cast member. So when Villaseñor departed the show after season 47, along with other mainstays like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson, fans were clamoring to know why. In a recent interview on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast, Villaseñor opened up about why she left, specifically how her mental health played a role.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet in a Sequin Strapless Gown
Rihanna made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Wearing a strapless olive-toned Rick Owens dress swathed in sequins, the singer's powerful presence was undeniable at the event, where she arrived hand in hand with partner A$AP Rocky to celebrate her release of the film track "Lift Me Up."
Anne Hathaway Disagrees That Nate Is the Villain in "The Devil Wears Prada"
Anne Hathaway has us pursing our lips like Miranda Priestly after a recent "Watch What Happens Live" interview with Andy Cohen about the true villain of "The Devil Wears Prada": Andy Sachs's boyfriend, Nate Cooper (Adrian Grenier). Seasoned fans of the cult classic film will know that no ounce of Miranda's icy personality and — some might even say admirable — candor hold a candle to Nate's egocentric attitude. But Hathaway slapped the $5 grilled cheese right out of our hands when she revealed she disagrees that Nate is the villain all along.
Aubrey Plaza Is Nearly Unrecognizable in a Black Wig and Vampire-Witch Costume
Aubrey Plaza conjured up some Halloween vibes on her way to the set of "The View" on Wednesday. Just days before the spooky holiday, the "The White Lotus" star took a stroll through New York City in a witch's costume, complete with a pointed black hat and patent leather boots that would make the Sanderson Sisters screech with envy. Nearly unrecognizable, Plaza donned a pair of sunglasses as well as a shaggy waist-length wig in black with a 2000s-esque middle part. The hair blended in seamlessly with her black minidress and sheer cape, which she fanned out behind her while she made her grand entrance.
Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso on Relating to Their "School For Good and Evil" Characters
The two stars of Netflix's latest No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," walked onto the set of their film with something in common from the very start: the same first name, albeit spelled differently. Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso revealed to POPSUGAR that the cast and crew kept them straight throughout filming by using their last names. "We went by last names," Caruso says, laughing.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
A Guide to Millie Bobby Brown's 3 Tiny Tattoos
Millie Bobby Brown has three known tattoos so far. Each design is small in size and can be seen on her wrist, collarbone, and back. One tattoo is dedicated to her "Stranger Things" character, Eleven. British actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown first gained popularity with her role as Eleven...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0