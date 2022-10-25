11 stunning photos of the partial solar eclipse around the world

It’s time for another rare natural event: A partial solar eclipse could be seen in certain parts of the world on Tuesday — sadly, not in the United States.

But in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and north Africa, the moon could be seen moving in front of the sun, creating some incredible images of a crescent-looking sun that had people outside safely getting a view (a reminder: don’t look directly into a solar eclipse!! There are special glasses you can use!).

We’ve collected a few of the best photos we’ve seen so far on Tuesday, so check out the incredible shots below:

A partial solar eclipse as seen from Bucharest on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken on October 25, 2022 shows the moon partially obscuring the sun disk during a partial solar eclipse visible from the Givatayim Observatory in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv. - The October 25 partial solar eclipse began over Iceland as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere. The phenomenon began at 0858 GMT and will end off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture shows a partial solar eclipse behind a sculptural composition of triumphal chariot drawn by six horses on top of the Arch of the General Staff in Saint Petersburg on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

The moon (R) partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Patna on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Sachin KUMAR / AFP) (Photo by SACHIN KUMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The moon (R) partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Amritsar on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken on October 25, 2022 shows the moon partially obscuring the sun disk during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gaza City in the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

A photograph shows a partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France on October 25, 2022. - The celestial phenomenon started at 08:58 GMT in Iceland and will end off the coast of India at 13:02 GMT, crossing Europe, Northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to the French Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Calculation of Ephemerides (IMCCE) of the Paris Observatory. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in central Stockholm on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jonas EKSTROMER / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse can be seen above the historical mining tower of a former coal mine in Zbysov, South Moravia, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Patrik Uhlir/CTK via AP)

A partial solar eclipse can be seen above the gilded statue of Archangel Michael on the dome of Schwerin Castle, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Jens Buttner/dpa via AP)

A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the centuries-old Raghunath Hindu temple in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)