actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
localmemphis.com
Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Frayser on Wednesday. The Officials reported the crash happened on Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue, involving two vehicles at around 12:30 a.m.
Burglars take cabinets, countertop from house being remodeled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night. Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive. Police said they got a […]
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being carjacked Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say that two male...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
localmemphis.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
actionnews5.com
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, critically injured at gas station
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
One critical after shooting on Sycamore View
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 240 near the Millbranch Road exit at around 7 p.m.
3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
WLBT
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
actionnews5.com
Crash involving Shelby County deputy under investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy and two other people were involved in a crash in Frayser Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable. The...
