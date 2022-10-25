ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Partial Reroofing of Brilliant Elementary School Architect Job No 21-38, Brilliant, AL, Marion County Board of Education, Hamilton, AL, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, J. Lathan Associates Architects, PC, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, Al 35244 in order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.
BRILLIANT, AL
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WAYNE WILKINSON, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Charles Wayne Wilkinson, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
WINFIELD, AL
Passage of Amendment One would make Alabama safer

Quietly reading a book while in Montana with my daughter on a medical school rotation in Oct. 2019, I received the call I will never forget. The voice on the other end was informing my rapidly-beating heart of a heartbreaking story—Aniah Blanchard was missing and law enforcement officials were fearful she could be dead.
ALABAMA STATE
James David McDaniel

Mr. James David McDaniel, better known as David, 72, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the DCH Regional Medical Center. Mr. McDaniel was born in Guin on Sept.16, 1950, to James and Lexie Reed McDaniel. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a graduate of Marion County High School. Mr. McDaniel was a long-time employee of Continental Conveyor, and later was employed with Walmart of Winfield in the garden center. In his spare time, Mr. McDaniel loved to watch college football, listen to the radio, and spend time with his beloved cat Thomas.
WINFIELD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Competitors get their grill on at Butcher Meat Co.

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont residents on Saturday no doubt smelled something delicious in the air.  The Butcher Meat Co. hosted its innaugural Backyard Grill-Off, and several barbecue teams strapped on aprons and fired up the grills for a good cause and some bragging rights. All proceeds from the event will benefit Vinemont’s Art Park and Henry & Roe Wood Park. In all, 14 teams, including locals and groups from Hartselle, Birmingham, Athens, Florence and Tennessee, competed. Competitors were required to bring their own equipment, but the meat was provided by The Butcher Meat Co. and covered by registration fees. Organizer Richard Neese...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
CULLMAN, AL
Jail looms, county budget blooms

HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
MARION COUNTY, AL
Melba June Palmer

Ms. Melba June Palmer, 88, of Brilliant, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Palmer was born in Brilliant on Aug. 4, 1934, to Lee and Ida Ingle Palmer. She was a member of the Haleyville Church of Christ and a 1952 graduate of Brilliant High School. Ms. Palmer spent much of her life working in the telecommunications field where she later retired after 27 years of service.
BRILLIANT, AL
April Killian

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Martha Ann Burleson Henson

Ms. Martha Ann Burleson Henson, 57, of Guin, passed away at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1965, in Haleyville to James Clyde and Maylene Gilbert Burleson. She was a member of the Gold Mine Church of Christ near Brilliant and attended Brilliant High School. She worked for many years in the textile industry at Brilliant Manufacturing later known as Tullahoma Industries.
GUIN, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Billy Joe Burleson

Billy Joe Burleson, 89, of Brilliant, passed from this life on Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on June 17, 1933, at the Sunny Home Community to the the late Orbie Dell and Velma Barton Burleson. He was the owner and Operator of his own trucking company. He was a faithful member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.
BRILLIANT, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching

A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL

