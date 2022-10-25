FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometime in the future, people will be able to travel from Pokagon State Park near Angola all the way to Bluffton by way of trails. The 81-mile long Poka-Bache connector trail is part of the Northeast Indiana United Trails plan and details of a study of its economic impact will be released Tuesday morning.

