WANE-TV
State Farm: Catalytic converter theft rates slowing down in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, State Farm released its data for catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana. Unfortunately, the company expects catalytic converter theft claims made to State Farm in the state of Indiana to meet or exceed last years total. By the end of August, the...
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. An Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Indiana receives federal funding for 13 electric school buses
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Five Indiana school districts received federal funding Wednesday through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for 13 electric school buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the school district recipients as part of the first round of funding from its Clean School Bus Program, which is a 5-year program that will provide $5 billion in funding.
Chihuahua police seize record 78,000 fentanyl pills
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Police in Juarez on Monday reported their biggest fentanyl bust to date: 77,960 blue-tinted pills inside a car parked in the middle-class Rincones de Santa Fe neighborhood. A man identified only as Armando E.N., 46, allegedly was in possession of the pills, the...
Study reveals how 81-mile trail would benefit northeast Indiana economy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometime in the future, people will be able to travel from Pokagon State Park near Angola all the way to Bluffton by way of trails. The 81-mile long Poka-Bache connector trail is part of the Northeast Indiana United Trails plan and details of a study of its economic impact will be released Tuesday morning.
‘College Goal Sunday’ to score families financial aid
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — ‘College Goal Sunday’ makes its return for the 34th year to help Hoosier families file FAFSA. The statewide event will be held Nov. 6 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Volunteers will be at 39 sites to help families and students file the 2023-2024 FAFSA form. According to a release, over years past, the event has helped over 90,000 students and families in Indiana.
