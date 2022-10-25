Read full article on original website
WTHR
ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
WISH-TV
Timeline details whereabouts of mother accused in son’s death
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Dejuane Anderson is wanted in the death of her son 5-year-old Cairo Jordan whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana in April. According to a probable cause report, Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12th after leading state...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 women arrested for alleged roles in 2 separate bank robberies, 1 woman repeat offender
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women were arrested Tuesday for their alleged roles in two bank robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Tuesday morning, Shamiya Hunt, 36, and Sierra Hunt, 55, robbed two banks within a short time frame of each other, police said. In April of...
WISH-TV
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (WISH) — The paternal great-grandmother of the boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is speaking out. Cairo Jordan, who was 5-years-old at the time of his death, was found in a suitcase by a mushroom hunter in the woods of Washington County in April.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman dead after two vehicle crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Shadeland Avenue. News 8 spoke with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Thursday morning. IMPD said what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Train hits trailer stuck on Hancock County railroad tracks; no one hurt
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after a flatbed trailer was hit by a freight train Thursday morning in Hancock County, the sheriff’s office said. At around 9:30 a.m., the truck hauling the trailer attempted to cross some railroad tracks on County Road 400 West near State Road 67. That’s an area southwest of Fortville, about three miles north of Mt. Vernon High School.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
WISH-TV
Driver dies in Wednesday night crash on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed in a two-car crash late Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11 p.m., police were called to a crash in the 6200 block of Shadeland Avenue. That’s a mile north of Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65
NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
WISH-TV
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man with stolen gun carjacked woman, made her take money out of ATM
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a stolen gun forced a woman into the passenger’s seat of her own vehicle in Lawrence, then drove around to banks until she was able to take money out of an ATM. He then took her vehicle and left her in downtown Indianapolis.
WTHR
Greenwood Police aim to recruit with new video
Like many departments, Greenwood PD is facing an "officer shortage". They're down eight right now, with more retirements to come.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
wbiw.com
Officer notices drug paraphernalia during traffic stop and arrest is made
MITCHELL – A Bloomington man was arrested on drug charges Monday night after a Mitchell Police officer stopped a vehicle traveling west on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle at Wilkins Way and Main Street because the vehicle did not have a working license plate light. The male...
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
