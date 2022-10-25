ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

WTHR

ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students from Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vans on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday morning. The crash occurred along I-465 southbound near South Arlington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. There were at least 19 students in the vans, and two were transported to a local hospital with "very minor injuries," Indiana State Police told 13News.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Timeline details whereabouts of mother accused in son’s death

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Dejuane Anderson is wanted in the death of her son 5-year-old Cairo Jordan whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana in April. According to a probable cause report, Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12th after leading state...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman dead after two vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Shadeland Avenue. News 8 spoke with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Thursday morning. IMPD said what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Train hits trailer stuck on Hancock County railroad tracks; no one hurt

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after a flatbed trailer was hit by a freight train Thursday morning in Hancock County, the sheriff’s office said. At around 9:30 a.m., the truck hauling the trailer attempted to cross some railroad tracks on County Road 400 West near State Road 67. That’s an area southwest of Fortville, about three miles north of Mt. Vernon High School.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in Wednesday night crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed in a two-car crash late Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11 p.m., police were called to a crash in the 6200 block of Shadeland Avenue. That’s a mile north of Lawrence...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65

NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Child hit by car on northeast side, taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN

