New York State

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Derek Jeter unsure about Aaron Judge, happy for Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has become the latest noteworthy individual to discuss the impending free agency of All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. "I don’t know," Jeter said about Judge's future when speaking at his Turn 2 Foundation Dinner on Wednesday night, according to Robert Sanchez of SNY. "As an athlete this is what you look forward to, getting an opportunity as a free agent. Most athletes don’t even reach free agency, and then when you actually reach it, you have choices. You make the choice that you think is best for you and your family. But I’m sure it’s probably going to be a difficult one for him, I would assume. Maybe it won’t be, I don’t know."
NEW YORK STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Where do the Yankees go from here?

After blanking the Houston Astros in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the ALCS, the New York Yankees found themselves one win away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009. October 20, 2017. With Justin Verlander on the mound for Game 6,...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pro athletes, including Tom Brady and LeBron, are flocking to purchase Major League Pickleball teams

Pickleball has exploded across the nation and taken players by storm as one of the fastest growing sports in America -- and professional athletes have taken notice. Superstar athletes across the sports landscape, including Tom Brady and LeBron James, have been buying up and investing in Major League Pickleball teams as the incendiary sport looks to expand.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
