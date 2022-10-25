New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has become the latest noteworthy individual to discuss the impending free agency of All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. "I don’t know," Jeter said about Judge's future when speaking at his Turn 2 Foundation Dinner on Wednesday night, according to Robert Sanchez of SNY. "As an athlete this is what you look forward to, getting an opportunity as a free agent. Most athletes don’t even reach free agency, and then when you actually reach it, you have choices. You make the choice that you think is best for you and your family. But I’m sure it’s probably going to be a difficult one for him, I would assume. Maybe it won’t be, I don’t know."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO