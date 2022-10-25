Read full article on original website
Related
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Scrubs Magazine
Meet the Nurses Leaving the Bedside for Aesthetics
Working in aesthetics is often seen as an attractive alternative to performing bedside care. Nurses burnt out on 12-hour shifts and unsafe working conditions are finding success in the burgeoning arena known as aesthetics. This can include skincare treatments, hydration clinics, and cosmetic procedures like injectables and microblading. Working in this industry can help nurses find better work-life balance and make more money for their time.
food-safety.com
CPS-Funded Research to Focus on Various Food Safety Hazards, Produce Types
To help answer the fresh produce industry’s most urgent food safety questions, the Center for Produce Safety (CPS) has distributed $3.9 million to fund 14 new research projects. Among other topics, the 14 projects being funded by CPS aim to explore the food safety implications of leafy greens production...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
The Owens & Minor Foundation Announces Donation to National Association for Free and Charitable Clinics
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The Owens & Minor Foundation today announced a donation of $100,000 to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality healthcare. The donation was presented at NAFC’s annual Charitable Healthcare Symposium by Dan Starck, EVP and President of Patient Direct for Owens & Minor and CEO of Apria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005438/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Go With The Flow: Caregiving for someone with dementia might require a little acting.
Karen Stobbe’s dad was diagnosed with dementia more than 25 years ago and since that time, she has dedicated her life and skills as a theater professional into training others. “I went to every workshop, conference, and read every book. I wrote a performance about caregiving, then wrote a book, and then created my first training website. It began to feel like I was slowly crossing a river from theater to health care, putting down another stepping stone as I needed to move forward.”
Occupational Therapy for Seniors
Is occupational therapy for seniors or just for younger people? Don’t let the name fool you – you don’t need an “occupation” to benefit from occupational therapy! Senior adults can benefit from working with an occupational therapist, too. Like physical therapists, the goal of an...
getnews.info
Kids Crafts LeadHER Crafts Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards
Modern DIY craft kits for tween girls themed around mighty trailblazing women. October 25, 2022 – Kids Crafts announced today that the LeadHER Craft Collection was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards in the Best Toys category. A full list of winners can be found online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/
Comments / 0