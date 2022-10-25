ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Woman dies after KY 117 crash

OAK GROVE, KY
TN man dies in tractor-trailer crash on I-57 near Cairo

CAIRO, IL
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
Hickman Co. girl hit by car at bus stop

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hickman County mom is counting her blessings after her 12-year-old daughter was hit by a car at her bus stop. On Highway 100 in Centerville, speeding cars are normal for those who live along it. “It’s high traffic road,” says her mom, Mary Neely. “But...
CENTERVILLE, TN
Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to an intersection in South Nashville for a wreck involving a car and a bus. Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to Harding Place and Linbar Drive where a LEAD Academy bus was transporting students when it crashed with another vehicle. A second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hermitage area on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The shooting left on person with critical injuries. As of this writing, officials do not have a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN

