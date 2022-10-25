ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Eric Gordon was comically unfazed as teammates Jabari Smith, Jalen Green argued on the bench

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 5 days ago
When your coworkers are in the midst of a dispute, you have several different options you can take for how you want to handle the tension.

You can get involved, which could help alleviate the drama but could also exacerbate it. Or you can do nothing at all. Houston’s Eric Gordon has been around the league long enough to know what he wanted to do Monday night, which was to let his teammates figure it out amongst themselves.

The Rockets led the Jazz during the fourth quarter when rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. and second-year guard Jalen Green were experiencing some tension.

Smith was shown emotively explaining something to Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jalen Green.

After a moment or two passed, the rookie stood up as coaches and teammates had to stand between him and Green before nothing got out of control. While this was happening, the broadcast showed Gordon looking thoroughly bored.

The Rockets recently trotted out the youngest starting lineup in NBA history, and Gordon is 33 years old with 14 years of professional experience. He is in a totally different chapter of his career than the other players on the bench.

He looked at them like they were strangers arguing in a McDonald’s.

After the game, Green explained that “nothing at all” and that in the “heat of the moment” all that matters is getting a victory, which Houston was able to do.

Green also added that Smith is “super talented” and “very clutch” as well.

Both of the young players finished with 20+ points during the victory over the Jazz. So, too, did Porter. All three of these potential young stars appeared in For The Win’s 23 Best Player Under 23 Years Old rankings.

Perhaps the back-to-back top 3 picks, Smith and Green, were just arguing about who had a brighter future for the Rockets — who got their first win of the season despite the awkward dust-up.

