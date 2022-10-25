ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say

A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida bodybuilder accused of killing ex-wife after her remains are found in burn pile

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old bodybuilder was arrested and charged after his 39-year-old ex-wife’s remains were discovered in a burn pile on his property. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, one of Katie Baunach’s friends reported that she had left her two children in her care to go to the home of her ex-husband, Ian Baunach, to gather some of her personal belongings. The friend was concerned for Katie Baunach’s safety and said friends and family had not heard from the mother, nor were they able to contact her.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
People

Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect

The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD)  said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Debbie Collier: New image shows murdered Georgia woman’s van hours before she was found burned in ravine

An unsettling new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine. A traffic camera captured Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica near a school at 2.17pm on 10 September, the suspected day of her killing, Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said. The vehicle is believed to have been heading toward a Family Dollar store where Collier was last seen. Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
BET

Black Woman Has Home Foreclosed And Awarded To White Woman For Free

Tomeka Langford reportedly lost her Detroit home due to missing payments and a lack of being notified about them. According to The Guardian, the 47-year-old purchased her starter home for $700 in 2010, and afterward, made thousands of dollars worth of repairs to the property. While making the repairs, Langford’s...
DETROIT, MI
AFP

Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida

An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

A boy’s body in a suitcase and a mother on the run after calling him a ‘demon’. What happened to Cairo Jordan?

Back in April, the remains of a little boy were found inside a novelty “Welcome to the fabulous Las Vegas” suitcase.For six months, his identity remained a mystery. No one came forward. No one reported him missing. Now, the little boy finally has a name.Cairo Jordan should have celebrated his sixth birthday on Wednesday.Instead, his mother is on the run wanted for his murder – with online posts about exorcisms, hexes and curses, and her “demonic” child offering a chilling glimpse into the terrors the small child may have endured in his final days.The mystery body in the suitcaseThe harrowing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy