Read full article on original website
Related
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian
A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say
A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
A North Carolina sheriff was caught on tape saying he was going to fire his Black officers: 'It's just time to clean them out'
Sheriff Jody Greene denied "any racial intent or actions on my part" after the release of the audio, which was said to have come from February 2019.
Florida bodybuilder accused of killing ex-wife after her remains are found in burn pile
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old bodybuilder was arrested and charged after his 39-year-old ex-wife’s remains were discovered in a burn pile on his property. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, one of Katie Baunach’s friends reported that she had left her two children in her care to go to the home of her ex-husband, Ian Baunach, to gather some of her personal belongings. The friend was concerned for Katie Baunach’s safety and said friends and family had not heard from the mother, nor were they able to contact her.
Search is on for inmate who escaped from Upstate jail
Officials say, the search is for an inmate who escaped from an Upstate jail this weekend . The Union County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded to the reported jail break around 10 PM Friday.
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect
The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect
Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident.
Florida father, son shoot at woman they thought was a burglar after neighbor delivered package, sheriff says
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son thought a neighbor that was dropping off a misplaced package was trying to break into their home.
Debbie Collier: New image shows murdered Georgia woman’s van hours before she was found burned in ravine
An unsettling new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine. A traffic camera captured Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica near a school at 2.17pm on 10 September, the suspected day of her killing, Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said. The vehicle is believed to have been heading toward a Family Dollar store where Collier was last seen. Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day...
BET
Black Woman Has Home Foreclosed And Awarded To White Woman For Free
Tomeka Langford reportedly lost her Detroit home due to missing payments and a lack of being notified about them. According to The Guardian, the 47-year-old purchased her starter home for $700 in 2010, and afterward, made thousands of dollars worth of repairs to the property. While making the repairs, Langford’s...
Celebratory gunfire over man’s jail release gets friend put in jail, Florida cops say
Shell casings were found in the suspect’s driveway, police say.
Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida
An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
Idaho8.com
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a “really, really stupid” crime that nearly led to...
Local, federal officials to meet with Good Samaritan property residents
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Tonight, local and federal officials will be holding a town hall in Osceola County with the Good Samaritan residents and their families. It’s happening after weeks of complaints by the residents, who said they’re feeling out of the loop. The county lifted its...
A boy’s body in a suitcase and a mother on the run after calling him a ‘demon’. What happened to Cairo Jordan?
Back in April, the remains of a little boy were found inside a novelty “Welcome to the fabulous Las Vegas” suitcase.For six months, his identity remained a mystery. No one came forward. No one reported him missing. Now, the little boy finally has a name.Cairo Jordan should have celebrated his sixth birthday on Wednesday.Instead, his mother is on the run wanted for his murder – with online posts about exorcisms, hexes and curses, and her “demonic” child offering a chilling glimpse into the terrors the small child may have endured in his final days.The mystery body in the suitcaseThe harrowing...
Comments / 0