nwi.life
Trick-or-Treat! Tippecanoe River State Park hosts its 12th annual Halloween Festivities event
What used to be an event put on by campers at Tippecanoe River State Park, has become an official park event. Tippecanoe River State Park held its 12th annual Halloween festivities event which took place on Saturday, October 29 in Winamac, Indiana. The event featured crafts, games, costume contests, trick-or-treating...
nwi.life
Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries
Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton High School saving lives
Chesterton High School's (CHS) American Red Cross Club recently hosted a blood drive. The blood drive lasted during the school day, allowing students to come down at the time of their appointments. For this specific blood drive, the American Red Cross Club chose only in-school students to give their blood.
nwi.life
City of Crown Point Sauerman Woods Park Stormwater Revitalization Project
Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point is undergoing an upgrade and revitalization process that will completely transform the area. The area around the park is known to have significant flooding, and phase one of the project is to create a retention pond to alleviate those flooding issues along State Road 231 and in the yards of community members.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event
Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
nwi.life
Hit the Ice with Crown Point Athletics This Winter
Crown Point Athletics is accepting registration for its Adult Hockey League. Games will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, through Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Tuesday game times are 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday game times are 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Overflow days will be Saturday morning, Monday evening and Thursday evening. Games dates are subject to change based on weather conditions.
nwi.life
#1STUDENTNWI: Morgan Township Cross Country Runs to State
The Morgan Township High School (MTHS) cross-country teams have brought this year almost to a close with more breathtaking records. For the first time in MTHS history, the girls' cross-country team is going to state as a team! As senior runner Maria Lemmons leads the pack into the newfound territory, a feisty race is soon to come. Head out to Wabash Valley Sports Center in Terre Haute, Saturday, October 29th, at noon eastern time to watch the girls wrap up their season with their toughest run this year.
