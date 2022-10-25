Read full article on original website
Freeborn County names new county administrator
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
Mower County community effort to help veterans and widows of vets
(ABC 6 News) – Veteran’s Day is approaching, and a business in Austin is hoping to honor veterans in a big way. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee caught up with the founder of Pay it Forward Inc., Gina Grundmeier to discuss a new partnership to help veterans and veteran spouses in Mower County with remodels.
Rochester history authors book signing event
(ABC 6 News) – Three local authors held a book signing event at Peacock Books & Wildlife Books at the Galleria at University Square on Monday. The event featured authors Amy Jo Hahn, author of “Hidden History of Rochester, Minnesota,” Virginia Wright-Peterson, author of “Rochester: An Urban Biography,” and Dr. Paul Scanlan, author of “Rochester Stories: A Med City History.”
UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
Switch Fitness coming to NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A new business focused on supporting women in their continued health is coming to Rochester. The all female fitness and wellness center, Switch Fitness, located at 6101 Rome Circle NW, is opening its doors on Monday, October 31. As part of the grand opening event...
Trolley tour showcases the haunted side of Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Trolley and Tour company is giving riders a look at the darker side of med city. They are partnering with two local paranormal investigators to be tour guides for a three-hour guided tour through various graveyards and thought to be haunted historic sites.
Rochester man assaulted over vape pens; three arrested
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was assaulted by three teenagers during a would-be vape sale Wednesday morning. Kelvin Cooper, 18, and two juvenile boys — a Rochester 15-year-old and a St. Charles 17-year-old — face charges of 1st-degree robbery, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester police department said.
Warrant issued for one-half of couple accused of exploiting elderly adult
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for one-half of a Chatfield couple accused of financially exploiting an older relative, after he failed to appear at a hearing Thursday. Bruce and Deborah Amundson are accused of six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, after...
Minneapolis man received 6 months jail, 10 years probation after 3rd-degree murder plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to about 6 months of additional jail time, followed by 10 years’ probation in Fillmore County Court Monday, Oct. 24. Nelson Soro Augustino pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident.
Five suspected overdoses in five days in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Police are speculating about a “Bad batch” of opioids after at least five people overdosed in Rochester in the last five days. Rochester Police gave three people Narcan at three separate locations Friday: a 24-year old man, a 71-year old man, and a 31-year old woman. All three survived, but Rochester Police suspect they used heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Rochester man receives 4 years probation after hit-and-run
(ABC 6 News) – Quinn Pribyl was sentenced to four years’ probation after injuring a Byron woman in a March hit-and-run crash. The Rochester man was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 3 days served, and received 59 hours of community service in lieu of a $590 fine.
UPDATE: Moreno now faces three counts of 2nd-degree murder
He now faces two charges of 2nd-degree murder — without intent, one charge of 2nd-degree murder — while committing a felony, as well as two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Moreno’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23, 2022. (ABC 6 News) –...
Seasonal parking requirements to begin on November 1
The ordinance implements alternate side parking requirements for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. Seasonal parking requirements are in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways. Public Works...
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
Spring Valley man injured in semi crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man received non-life-threatening injuries when his truck collided with a semi in the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road 39. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 35-year-old Tyler Steven Volkart and 60-year-old Anthony John Wille were both westbound when they collided in the intersection.
Taopi: 6 months after tornado destruction
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been six months since a tornado ripped through the small town of Taopi back in April, displacing half the town. For one man, half a year later, he is finally getting his new home. Terry Voigt’s world was turned upside down after that...
Emerald ash borer causing thousands in damage in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – It may be smaller than a penny, but is causing major damage in Albert Lea. Officials in Albert Lea say emerald ash borer will cost the city nearly 8 hundred thousand dollars over the next 20 years in treating and replacing ash trees. There are...
Schwickerts reports weekend break-in, burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A break-in and burglary at Schwickerts Tecta America in Stewartville in still under investigation, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Although law enforcement has received surveillance video of the incident, there is no suspect, Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said. According to...
Pine Island vehicle fire being investigated as suspicious
(ABC 6 News) – A vehicle fire in Pine Island early Monday morning is being investigated as suspicious. According to the Pine Island Fire Department, at approximately 12:29 a.m., fire crews were called to the area at White Bridge Road NW and Hwy 52, near the Elk Run overpass, on a report of a vehicle fire.
